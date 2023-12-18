Fewer Investors Than Expected Jumping On Iconic Worldwide Berhad (KLSE:ICONIC)

It's not a stretch to say that Iconic Worldwide Berhad's (KLSE:ICONIC) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.5x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the Hospitality industry in Malaysia, where the median P/S ratio is around 1.4x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

See our latest analysis for Iconic Worldwide Berhad

KLSE:ICONIC Price to Sales Ratio vs Industry December 18th 2023

What Does Iconic Worldwide Berhad's Recent Performance Look Like?

For instance, Iconic Worldwide Berhad's receding revenue in recent times would have to be some food for thought. Perhaps investors believe the recent revenue performance is enough to keep in line with the industry, which is keeping the P/S from dropping off. If you like the company, you'd at least be hoping this is the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Iconic Worldwide Berhad, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Is Iconic Worldwide Berhad's Revenue Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Iconic Worldwide Berhad would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 58%. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 44% overall rise in revenue, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a very good job of growing revenue over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Comparing that to the industry, which is only predicted to deliver 4.8% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

In light of this, it's curious that Iconic Worldwide Berhad's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance is at its limits and have been accepting lower selling prices.

Story continues

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

To our surprise, Iconic Worldwide Berhad revealed its three-year revenue trends aren't contributing to its P/S as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current industry expectations. When we see strong revenue with faster-than-industry growth, we can only assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/S ratio. While recent revenue trends over the past medium-term suggest that the risk of a price decline is low, investors appear to see the likelihood of revenue fluctuations in the future.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 3 warning signs for Iconic Worldwide Berhad (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Iconic Worldwide Berhad, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.