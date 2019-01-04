Ferrari Launches Michael Schumacher Exhibit in Honor of his 50th Birthday

From Car and Driver

The Ferrari Museum in Maranello has opened an exhibit honoring seven-time Formula One Champion Michael Schumacher. Entitled "Michael 50," the January 3, 2019, launch of the exhibit marks Schumacher's 50th birthday. Intended to celebrate the German's record-breaking career as a driver and his five world championships at Ferrari, it also highlights his time out of the spotlight assisting the Scuderia and helping to develop roadgoing GT cars as a driver and consultant. Examples of these cars, including the 430 Scuderia and Ferrari California, will also be on display.

Featuring a collection of some of the most important Ferrari single-seat racecars piloted by Schumacher in his 11 years with the Scuderia, the display in the facility's Hall of Victories includes the F310 that carried Schumacher to three GP victories in his inaugural 1996 season with Ferrari; the F399 that won the Constructors' title in 1999; the F1-2000 of the legendary "Alba Rossa" or "Red Dawn" at Suzuka when Schumacher secured Ferrari its first the world title since Jody Scheckter 21 years before; the record-setting F2002 and F2004 cars are also present, as is the 248 F1 car which carried Schumacher to a victory at the 2006 Chinese Grand Prix marking his 72nd and final win with Ferrari.

It's been just over six years since Schumacher suffered a serious head injury while skiing with his family in the French Alps. He has not been in the public eye since, and details regarding his current condition are unknown.

