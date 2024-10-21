Ferrari F80 Supercar Debuts with 1,184 HP and $3.9M Price Tag

Last week Ferrari (RACE, Financials) made waves by revealing the F80, its first supercar in more than ten years. With twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine coupled with multiple electric motors, the F80 produces an amazing 1,184 horsepower. This powerhouse also strikes 124 mph in just 5.75 seconds and accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in a blazing 2.15 seconds. The F80, with a top speed of 218 mph, is an amazing fusion of Formula 1 characteristics and Endurance racing technologies.

Moreover, Ferrari has already filled its order book, therefore highlighting the need for the limited-edition supercar even with the expected 2026 arrival. With 799 units, each valued at $3.9 million, the corporation will only be looking to develop the said amount. The F80's importance was underlined at a recent corporate event by Ferrari's Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, Enrico Galliera. "We hope this car would create history in next years," Galliera said. Ferrari's supercars also have a history of enhancing global brand visibility, emphasizing the relevance of the F80 introduction.

Furthermore, even if F80's income could be initially constrained, Ferrari's general approach is still strong. With shares up 42% through mid-October, the manufacturer has seen amazing increases in 2024. Now looking forward to the company's November 5 next earnings announcement, Ferrari hopes to keep its run of surpassing both revenue and EPS projections intact.

