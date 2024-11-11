Ferrari F430 Driver Blocks EV Charging Station, Plugs Charger Into Rear Wheel

Dealing with ICEing — in which an internal combustion powered car or truck blocks an electric vehicle's access to a charging station — is an occasional, if annoying, fact of life for EV drivers. But as pictures posted to a Greece Facebook page reveal, one Ferrari F430 driver recently took ICEing in a strange direction, choosing not only to block a parking spot meant for EV drivers to draw from a fast charger, but oddly going so far as to jam the fast charger's charge port into the car's rear wheel.

Kainourgios Anthropos / Facebook

Now, Ferrari does offer cars that can pull power from a plug: the Ferrari SF90 Stradale released in 2020 was the first plug-in hybrid vehicle from the brand, and the Prancing Horse is working hard on its first fully electric model, which we expect to see in about a year or so. The F430, however, is powered by an old-school, naturally aspirated V8 engine— one you can see right through the glass in the rear hatch. Unless this car's driver is dangerously uncertain about how their vehicle works, we're guessing the move was an ill-fated attempt to lead passers-by into thinking the Ferrari was an EV using the space for its intended purpose.

Most of the comments posted on the original Facebook post in response to the photo of this Ferrari were, to put it simply, not to kind to the owner. Some comments called the owner an EV hater; others used much more colorful language, and there was even some discussion about exacting revenge by scratching up the red sports car. Our two cents: if the owner of this Ferrari wants to avoid that while parking in one of these spots, we suggest they buy an actual plug-in Ferrari.



