This Impossibly Cool Ferrari F40 LM Is For Sale

From Road & Track

Though its engine was born from an abandoned motorsports program, the Ferrari F40 was never supposed to go racing. But, build a carbon-kevlar supercar with a twin-turbo V8 making almost 500 horsepower, and inevitably, someone is going to enter it in competition. This is one of the better-known F40 LM race cars, as it's one of only a handful to contest the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Next February, RM Sotheby's will auction it in Paris where it's expected to pull between €4.5 and €5.5 million ($5.1 to $6.3 Million).

It might just be the coolest race car headed to auction next year.

Originally, this F40 was a Ferrari prototype, built in 1987. It was converted to "LM" spec by Italian racing shop Michelotto in 1992, and made its first attempt at Le Mans in 1995. It qualified an impressive 7th overall, the second highest position of the three F40s entered, and ahead of all the McLaren F1 GTRs. Of course, McLaren ended up prevailing that year, while this F40 finished 12th overall.

After Le Mans, this F40 ran the rest of the BPR Global GT series, where it managed a 2nd place finish at Silverstone. It raced throughout 1996, too, making an unsuccessful attempt at Le Mans again. After that point, it seems to have been retired from competitive life.

The F40 LM benefited from an upgraded suspension, bigger brakes, a beefier transmission, and singificantly reworked aerodynamics when compared with the base F40. Today, it wears same stunning blue-and-white livery it did for its last race, the 1996 Nogaro Four Hours, where it finished third.

These LMs are so rare, RM Sotheby's has only sold one other in its history. That means if you want one, this might be the only chance for a long time. Buy it, and bring it to Goodwood the following month for the Member's Meeting. It deserves to be used.

