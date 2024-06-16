Fed's Kashkari says 'reasonable' to predict December rate cut

(Reuters) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari on Sunday said it's a "reasonable prediction" that the U.S. central bank will cut interest rates once this year, waiting until December to do it.

Kashkari made the comment in an interview with CBS' "Face the Nation" program. "It's really going to depend on the data, and we're in a very good position right now to take our time, get more inflation data, get more data on the economy, on the labor market, before we have to make any decisions," he said.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Paul Simao)