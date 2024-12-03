FedEx rating cut at Bernstein on execution risk

Investing.com -- FedEx has been downgraded to "Market-Perform" by Bernstein analysts, citing a confluence of execution, event, and policy risks that could weigh on the stock. The price target was reduced to $316 from $337.

Bernstein noted increasing uncertainty surrounding FedEx’s upcoming second-quarter earnings and decisions about the highly anticipated Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) freight spinoff. "Adding at these levels ahead of increasing execution, event, and policy risk seems difficult to defend," the analysts stated.

Execution risks are a primary concern as FedEx (NYSE:FDX) continues integrating its Express and Ground networks. While progress has been made in smaller markets, challenges with systems, equipment, and operations persist. Bernstein highlighted the complexity of scaling this integration to major markets, which involve "more complex time, space, and real estate constraints."

Event risk also looms large, as the market appears to be pricing in a high likelihood of a near-term Freight business spin. Bernstein pointed out the uncertainty around this move, noting that "a few scenarios" could emerge and emphasizing that the additional costs of splitting LTL and small package operations need careful consideration.

Policy risks tied to global trade and tariffs under the Trump administration could also negatively impact FedEx, particularly its airfreight volumes. Changes to de minimis rules could compound these challenges. Bernstein acknowledged potential offsets, such as preemptive volume pull-forwards or adjustments in aircraft deployment, but warned these would likely be temporary and tied to the rate cycle.

While Bernstein still sees long-term value in FedEx shares, they argue that the stock’s near-term outlook requires "a heroic 2H earnings ramp" to meet recently revised guidance, making it prudent to pause for now.

