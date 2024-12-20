Investing.com -- Loop Capital upgraded FedEx Corp (NYSE:FDX) to "buy" from "hold", also raised its price target to $365 from $288, factoring the value creation from the planned spin-off of its FedEx Freight division and a recent dip in the company's stock price.



FedEx shares were up more than 7% in premarket trading.

The company said it would spin off FedEx Freight into a standalone public entity within 18 months, after a six-month review. Loop Capital sees the move as a key value driver, estimating a 32% upside for FedEx shares based on a sum-of-the-parts valuation.

The parcel giant reported adjusted earnings per share of $4.05 for its fiscal second quarter, slightly beating analysts' estimates of $4.01. However, revenue fell 0.9% year-on-year, coming in below consensus expectations.

FedEx's Express business delivered a 13% rise in adjusted operating income, driven by higher revenue per package and improved margins, while its Freight unit faced challenges, with operating income falling 23% due to weaker less-than-truckload volumes and shrinking margins.

FedEx revised its full-year guidance, forecasting flat revenue growth compared to previous low single-digit gains and cutting its adjusted EPS estimate to $19-$20 from $20-$21.

While expressing ongoing skepticism over FedEx's ability to sustain margin improvements in its core Express business, Loop Capital noted that the Freight spin is the primary catalyst for its upgrade.

The brokerage cautioned that potential U.S. tariffs in 2025 could negatively impact FedEx's outlook.

Related Articles

FedEx gets Loop Capital's upgrade on freight spin off

Restrictive trade and immigration policies to help delay further rate cuts: MS

Starbucks workers' union set to strike in US cities as bargaining talks hit impasse