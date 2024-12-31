FedEx Corporation (FDX): Are Hedge Funds Bullish On This Logistics Stock Right Now?

We recently compiled a list of the 11 Best Logistics Stocks to Invest in Right Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) stands against the other logistics stocks.

The Logistics Industry: Current Dynamics

Logistics companies transporting goods around the world continue to navigate uncertainty as Donald Trump plans to impose 60% tariffs on goods from China and 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada. As reported by CNBC, Dave Bozeman, the new CEO of C.H. Robinson, sees an opportunity in Trump tariffs. The logistics giant is a top 3 carrier on the China-U.S. freight lane also carrying nearly 10% of the freight on the US-Mexico lane. Citi transportation analyst Ari Rosa considers the company’s business diversified enough to work through tariffs despite its global forwarding business being very exposed to China. The CEO’s stance on the tariffs was quite positive as well, as he stated:

“The freight still has to move. It might just move at a different starting point, and we would still be there to move that.”

In an interview with CNBC, Ravi Jakhar of the firm Allcargo Group, the world’s LCL consolidation leader and India’s largest integrated logistics solutions provider, reiterated optimism regarding the Trump tariff risks. He mentioned how over 4 years ago when sanctions came in from the Trump administration, the firm saw an increased import into its Vietnam offices from China and improved export out of Vietnam, alongside increased momentum in Indonesia and the Philippines. In his opinion, whether it is a short-term tariff sanction or a long-term structural trend, trade flows could change in terms of origins and destinations but the overall trade flows would remain robust as long as manufacturing and consumption are there.

As of what’s recent in the logistics landscape, the holiday season is in full swing, with holiday surcharges playing a crucial role in profitability for logistics companies since they charge their big retail customers extra fees on a per-package basis compared to their June volume during the busy holiday season. The increase in e-commerce is also benefitting such logistics providers and full truckload carriers. Simultaneously, an increase in freight in anticipation of future tariffs is also being seen.

A survey from Merchants Fleet and Atomik Research of decision-makers in organizations that typically transport freights of consumer-packaged goods throughout the US revealed that 88% saw AI as useful in alleviating pressures on their fleets this peak delivery season. AI’s data-driven capabilities are to streamline operations and decision-making, with the majority of the respondents citing supply chain optimization as a primary benefit. Other advantages mentioned were improved route optimization, enhanced inventory management, and reduced downtime by identifying maintenance issues with fleet vehicles.

Story Continues