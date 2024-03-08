FedEx Corporation (FDX) Fell Due to Inventory Destocking

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The S&P 500 Index rose 11.7% in Q4 and 26.3% for the year. Investors became more comfortable that the U.S. Federal Reserve was done with raising interest rates, leading to a decrease of over 70 basis points in 10-year U.S. Treasury yields. The Federal Reserve’s core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index has been moderating on a year-over-year basis, easing concerns about interest rates. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund featured stocks like FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) offers transportation, e-commerce, and business services. On March 7, 2024, FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) stock closed at $250.24 per share. One-month return of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) was 2.62%, and its shares gained 23.75% of their value over the last 52 weeks. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has a market capitalization of $62.533 billion.

Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund stated the following regarding FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) traded lower as most industry transportation providers continued to see lower volumes tied to inventory destocking. Investors had hoped for a second-half volume improvement that has now been pushed back until 2024 due to a tough macroeconomic environment. Further, margin improvement also seems to be delayed despite recent cost savings initiatives."

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) was held by 70 hedge fund portfolios, up from 67 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

