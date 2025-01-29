Federation Studios Comes To Market: Owners Seek Hundreds Of Millions Via Cash Injection & Head To U.S. To Kickstart Next Phase Of Growth

EXCLUSIVE: Rumors have swirled that Federation Studios is on the block for more than a year now and today we can exclusively reveal that a hefty chunk of the French powerhouse producer-distributor is up for grabs.

Bosses at the Around the World in 80 Days and The Bureau studio told us that they are seeking hundreds of millions of pounds in investment via the sale of a minimum 40% stake of the company, while valuing Federation at around the €500M to €600M ($513M to $616M) mark. Montefiore Investments, which in 2021 invested €50M in Federation for one third of the studio, is exiting, while BNP Paribas and Bpifrance remain minority investors. Founders Pascal Breton and Lionel Uzan, along with Group Co-MD Marco Chimenz, are heading to America to kickstart what they are calling their next growth phase, having appointed Morgan Stanley as advisor.

“The potential for growth is extremely strong, especially in Europe,” said Breton, who launched Federation just over a decade ago after selling his company Marathon. “We have 55 producers [within the company] and feel we can double that in the next two to three years, so we want to replace Montefiore and find a stronger partner for the future.”

Montefiore had a 33% stake but Federation is looking for an investor to take at least 40%. Bosses declined comment as to whether they would be happy selling a majority stake of more than 50%. At its current approximate valuation, a 40% stake in Federation would be worth around €220M. The firm has 250 employees with operations across Paris, Berlin, Cologne, L.A., London, Madrid, Rome and Tel-Aviv.

Although things have stepped up as they head to the U.S., Breton said the company has been having these conversations for years. He rejected the notion that he and Uzan are selling Federation in the traditional sense of the term or that they will step back in any way.

“We are not ‘for sale’,” he said. “A lot of people are talking to us but it has been like that for the past four years. This is not adding €10M there or €20M here – which is something we have done every six months or so because we are growing – it is bigger and more significant, but we are not for sale and we are considering every option.”

Uzan added: “If a sale means we are looking for additional capital then yes we are but in a bigger way. This is interesting for us because it is the first time we are talking about this in a precise and specific way.”

