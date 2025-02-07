Trudeau says Trump's comments about taking over Canada are 'a real thing'

Donald Trump is not joking when he says he'd like to make Canada the 51st state, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday, adding that the U.S. president's annexation plans are related to Canada's supply of critical minerals.

Trudeau made the remarks to more than 100 business, labour and industry leaders who were invited to an economic summit in Toronto hosted by the government and its advisory council on Canada-U.S. relations.

His comments about Trump were made behind closed doors after reporters were ushered out of the room. The Toronto Star was able to hear what Trudeau was saying because the audio was inadvertently broadcast.

"They’re very aware of our resources, of what we have and they very much want to be able to benefit from those," Trudeau said, as reported by the Toronto Star.

"But Mr. Trump has it in mind that one of the easiest ways of doing that is absorbing our country. And it is a real thing."

Trudeau's comments represent a marked shift in tone for his government.

Trump's statements about making Canada the 51st state first made headlines in December, shortly after Trudeau and then-public safety minister Dominic LeBlanc visited Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate a few days after Trump said he would impose tariffs on Canada the day he was inaugurated.

LeBlanc, who has since become the finance minister, initially told reporters it was clear Trump was joking and suggested that was a sign the relationship was going well.

But Trump hasn't stopped openly musing about taking over Canada. He has said he would use "economic force" to make it happen and has repeatedly told reporters Canada can avoid sweeping tariffs if it becomes a state.

Transport Minister Anita Anand, Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne and Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon were asked about Trudeau's comments in Toronto on Friday.

Anand said it's clear that everyone at the summit agreed on one thing. "And that is, there will be no messing with the 49th parallel," she said.

"Canada is free. Canada is sovereign. Canada will choose its own destiny, thank you very much," MacKinnon said.

Trump's plan to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods, with a 10 per cent tariff on Canadian energy, has been put on hold until March 4.

The president said in a social media post on Feb. 3 that Canada had agreed to address his concerns about fentanyl crossing the U.S. border, and the next month would determine "whether or not a final Economic deal with Canada can be structured."

