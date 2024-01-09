The Fed will slash rates 6 times this year as recession spreads across the US and the job market deteriorates, market veteran says

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Markets can expect six rate cuts to come from the Fed in 2024, thanks to a recession that's slowly spreading across the US and a job market that's poised to deteriorate, according to MetLife Investment chief market strategist Drew Matus.

"We're on the dovish side because we're expecting recession," the Wall Street veteran said in an interview with CNBC on Friday. "Where I have some difficulty with the consensus right now is the idea of rate cuts and a soft landing when we have an inflation rate that's above 3 [percent]. That doesn't square the circle."

Six rate cuts imply the Fed slashing interest rates around 150 basis-points, around double what central bankers have penciled in for the year.

Those cuts will come as more of the economy slips into a downturn, Matus said, pointing to the growing number of states that appear to have already entered a recession.

According to the Philadelphia Fed's latest state coincident indexes report, 21 states saw their economies contract in November.

Key sectors in the economy have already started flashing signs of weakness as tight financial conditions take their toll. Manufacturing activity contracted for the 14th straight month in December, according to the Institute of Supply Management. Meanwhile, the services sector is "barely treading water," Matus said.

And though December's jobs report looked hot on the surface, the US labor market could actually be worse than it appears, he added.

Some states, for instance, have seen the three-month moving average of their unemployment rate rise 0.5 percentage points from a recent low. More states in November than in October saw this recession indicator flash, Matus noted.

"If you put it out on a map and look at it, it looks like a disease spreading across the United States," he said.

The job market is also notorious for unraveling quickly at the dawn of a recession. That could spell trouble for the US, which has seen its jobless rate tick higher for most of the past year.

"When things fall apart, they fall apart fast," Matus said, "When the employment rate starts moving higher, it tends to move higher quickly."

Others on Wall Street, like Deutsche Bank and Société Générale, have warned about recession risks in 2024, despite investors generally looking to the prospect of a soft-landing.

The New York Fed, meanwhile, has priced in a 63% chance the economy could slip into recession by the end of the year.

Read the original article on Business Insider