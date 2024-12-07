The Fed shouldn't cut rates as inflation is rising, markets are too frothy, JPMorgan Asset Management bond expert says

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Fed doesn't need to cut rates, according to JPMorgan Asset Management's Bill Eigen.

The bond market veteran said the economy was running too hot for further rate cuts.

Markets also look too frothy to support Fed cuts, he added, pointing to sky-high stock prices.

The Federal Reserve may not have as much room to cut interest rates as it thinks, and central bankers would be better off skipping another decrease in December, according to one JPMorgan bond expert.

Bill Eigen, the head of the Absolute Return and Opportunistic Fixed Income team at JPMorgan Asset Management, cautioned markets ahead of the Fed's next meeting, adding that he believed the central banks should pause cutting interest rates.

That's due to a handful of signs the economy is starting to heat up again, he added, pointing to strong GDP growth, slightly hotter-than-expected inflation data last month, and record-high stock prices.

"We're growing at 3.2% this quarter, just grew at 3%. Inflation dropped into the mid-2s, and is now turning up into the 3s. We've got an equity market at all-time highs, up 30%, and crypto going through the roof," Eigen said, speaking to CNBC on Friday. "You would say, 'Oh, the Fed's tightening, right?' No. They're going the other way. They're cutting into an accelerating economy with inflation turning up."

Inflation rose 2.6% year-over-year in October, hotter than the prior month's 2.4% pace of growth. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 3.3%, the same rate recorded in the prior month.

Wages, services, and shelter inflation look particularly sticky or are potentially even rising, Eigen added. Shelter prices remained one of the largest drivers of inflation in October, rising 4.9% year-over-year.

"I really think they need to reconsider this cutting path they're on given the data. They said they're paying attention to the data," he said. "So, as far as next week, what are they going to do? I know what I think they should do. I think they should stop."

The Fed, which has cut interest rates 75 basis points so far this year, could also be closer than it thinks to the neutral rate — a hypothetical interest rate level that causes the economy to neither expand nor contract, Eigen added.

Traders, though, are growing increasingly bullish on the prospect of another 25 basis point cut from the central bank when it meets for its policy meeting this month. Markets seen an 89% chance the Fed will trim its target rate another quarter-point, according to the CME FedWatch tool, up from 66% a week ago.

