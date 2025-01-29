Fed rate decision, stock market updates: Nasdaq slides, Nvidia drags tech lower as Fed leaves rates unchanged

Tech stocks led markets lower on Wednesday as the broader mood stayed muted after the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate decision saw the central bank keep rates unchanged in a range of 4.25%-4.5%.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was down about 0.6%, retracing some of a bounce-back rally on Tuesday. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was down nearly 0.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) lost 0.2%.

In its statement on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve notably removed language from its December statement indicating that it was making progress towards its goal of 2% inflation, stating simply: "Inflation remains somewhat elevated."

Powell pushed back on that notion, referring to the change as "language cleanup" rather than intending to send a signal. Markets bounced off their lows of the day on Powell's comments.

Outside of Fed policy, Nvidia (NVDA) was again pressuring the tech sector on Wednesday, with the stock falling more than 6% after a report from Bloomberg said the Trump administration was weighing additional curbs on exports of its chips.

Markets are now taking a cooler look at Chinese startup DeepSeek's challenge to assumptions about AI spending and costs. Shares of Alibaba (BABA) moved up more than 4% after the Chinese tech giant released a new AI model that it said is better than DeepSeek's rival to ChatGPT.

The saga deepened with claims by Microsoft-backed (MSFT) OpenAI that DeepSeek used its proprietary models to train its competitor.

After the close on Wednesday, spotlight will turn to Meta (META) and Microsoft's quarterly results for reassurance that Big Tech's heavy AI spending will pay off in growth. Tesla (TSLA) rounds out Wednesday's megacap earnings, with Wall Street watching for a new catalyst to jump-start the stock.

