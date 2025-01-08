Fed officials fretted about 'likely effects' of Trump trade and immigration policies

Almost all Federal Reserve officials agreed in their last meeting that "upside risks to the inflation outlook had increased" due in part to the "likely effects" of expected changes in trade and immigration policies, according to meeting minutes released Wednesday.

Fed officials approved a 25 basis point interest rate cut at that December meeting, but it was clear from the minutes that many who signed off on those cuts still had concerns about the path of inflation in the near future.

They noted "the likelihood that elevated inflation could be more persistent had increased," according to the minutes, even though they still expected the Fed to bring inflation down to its 2% goal "over the next few years."

"As reasons for this judgment, participants cited recent stronger-than expected readings on inflation and the likely effects of potential changes in trade and immigration policy" — a likely reference to plans already floated by President-elect Donald Trump.

Some economists expect Trump's policies, which could include steep tariffs and deportations of undocumented immigrants, to make any future rate cuts less likely.

The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board building in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File) · ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fed officials in December reduced their estimate of 2025 rate cuts to two from a previous estimate of four, based in part on elevated inflation concerns.

Several of the participants in that Dec. 18-19 meeting even "observed that the disinflationary process may have stalled temporarily or noted the risk that it could."

One official, Cleveland Fed president Beth Hammack, objected to the rate cut "in light of uneven progress in returning inflation to 2 percent" and argued for holding it steady.

A coming clash

A clash between Donald Trump and the Fed could develop in 2025 if the Fed pulls back on any future expected rate cuts due to elevated inflation.

Trump heaped more pressure on the Fed Tuesday during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

"Inflation is still raging, and interest rates are far too high," Trump said, arguing that "we are inheriting a difficult situation from the outgoing administration."

Federal Reserve governor Chris Waller said Wednesday that he still supports cutting interest rates this year, believing inflation will continue to drift lower despite promises of sweeping tariffs from the new Trump administration.

"I believe that inflation will continue to make progress toward our 2% goal over the medium term and that further reductions will be appropriate," Waller said during a speech in Paris.

Story Continues