Fed guided by economic goals and the law, not politics, says Powell

By Ann Saphir and Howard Schneider

(Reuters) - Fielding a range of questions about the imprint of the Trump administration on the U.S. central bank, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday said that politics had not prompted the Fed's decision to leave a global climate-focused group, and would not affect its interest-rate calls.

And while Powell did say that the Fed is working to align its workforce policies with President Donald Trump's executive order banning the promotion of diversity and inclusion, he signaled that changes could be limited, saying that they would be "consistent with applicable law" and that he remains convinced that diversity is a hallmark of successful organizations.

The Fed guards its monetary policy independence carefully, arguing that political influence over central bank interest-rate setting undermines its ability to control inflation.

Trump, who frequently criticized Powell and the Fed during his first term, again is testing those limits, saying last week that he'll "demand" immediate interest-rate cuts.

"It's not appropriate" to comment on what the president says, Powell said Wednesday when asked.

But, he added, "the public should be confident that we will continue to do our work as we always have focusing on using our tools to achieve our goals and really keeping our heads down."

With inflation still above its 2% goal, he said, the Fed would wait for signs of further progress on inflation, or of labor market weakness, before it would cut interest rates further. He also declined to speculate on how Trump's policies on trade, immigration, taxes and regulation would affect the economy. "The committee is very much in the mode of waiting to see what policies are enacted," he said.

EXECUTIVE ORDER VS DODD-FRANK

Shortly after the news conference, Trump let loose a new round of criticism. "If the Fed had spent less time on DEI, gender ideology, 'green' energy, and fake climate change, Inflation would never have been a problem," Trump wrote on Truth Social, promising he would fix inflation with his policies.

The Fed and all 12 of its regional banks scrubbed their websites of sections devoted to racial and gender diversity around the time of Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration and his executive order directing government agencies to end efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI.

The changes included the removal of data on the number of minority and women economists at the Fed and standards for workforce diversity.

