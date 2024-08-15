Advertisement
Fed Chair Powell to give economic outlook Aug 23 at Jackson Hole

Reuters
·1 min read
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell holds a press conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee on interest rate policy in Washington

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver remarks on the economic outlook next Friday, the first full day of the Kansas City Fed's annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The annual gathering of global central bankers offers Powell a chance to give an updated assessment of the U.S. economic trajectory and the outlook for monetary policy, midway between the central bank's July and September policymaking meetings. Last month he said that if inflation and the labor market continues to cool, an interest rate cut could be on the table at the Fed's next meeting.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Diane Craft)