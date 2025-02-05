February 2025's Top Dividend Stocks For Income Growth

As the global markets navigate a complex landscape marked by volatile tech stocks, geopolitical tariff tensions, and shifting monetary policies, investors are seeking stability and growth opportunities. In this environment, dividend stocks can offer a reliable income stream while potentially benefiting from economic recovery trends and positive corporate earnings surprises.
Top 10 Dividend Stocks
|
Name
|
Dividend Yield
|
Dividend Rating
|
Totech (TSE:9960)
|
3.84%
|
★★★★★★
|
Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371)
|
4.33%
|
★★★★★★
|
Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858)
|
4.05%
|
★★★★★★
|
Daito Trust ConstructionLtd (TSE:1878)
|
4.01%
|
★★★★★★
|
GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769)
|
4.46%
|
★★★★★★
|
China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098)
|
4.01%
|
★★★★★★
|
Guangxi LiuYao Group (SHSE:603368)
|
3.41%
|
★★★★★★
|
HUAYU Automotive Systems (SHSE:600741)
|
4.46%
|
★★★★★★
|
Nihon Parkerizing (TSE:4095)
|
3.95%
|
★★★★★★
|
FALCO HOLDINGS (TSE:4671)
|
6.70%
|
★★★★★★
Click here to see the full list of 1961 stocks from our Top Dividend Stocks screener.
Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.
Novartis
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Novartis AG is involved in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical medicines globally and has a market cap of CHF189.79 billion.
Operations: Novartis generates revenue primarily from its Innovative Medicines segment, which accounts for $51.72 billion.
Dividend Yield: 3.6%
Novartis has announced a proposed dividend increase to CHF 3.50 per share for 2024, marking its 28th consecutive annual rise. The company's dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios of 65.3% and 54.6%, respectively, indicating sustainability. Despite its dividend yield being lower than the top Swiss market payers, Novartis maintains stable and reliable payments over the past decade, supported by consistent revenue growth and strategic initiatives in healthcare innovation.
-
Dive into the specifics of Novartis here with our thorough dividend report.
-
Our valuation report here indicates Novartis may be undervalued.
Allmind Holdings
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Allmind Holdings Corporation is involved in the development and rental of houses and buildings in Taiwan, with a market cap of NT$6.33 billion.
Operations: Allmind Holdings Corporation generates revenue from Operating Construction amounting to NT$4.67 billion.
Dividend Yield: 4.1%
Allmind Holdings reported a substantial earnings increase, with TWD 3,751.47 million in sales for Q3 2024. Despite the impressive growth and low payout ratio of 8.6%, its dividend yield of 4.15% is below the top quartile in Taiwan. The dividend history is marked by volatility, lacking reliability over the past decade, though dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows. Recent expansion plans include acquiring land for new office construction in Kaohsiung.
-
Click to explore a detailed breakdown of our findings in Allmind Holdings' dividend report.
-
The analysis detailed in our Allmind Holdings valuation report hints at an deflated share price compared to its estimated value.
Compucase Enterprise
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Compucase Enterprise Co., Ltd. designs and manufactures PC cases, power supplies, rackmount chassis, and cabinets globally with a market cap of NT$9.31 billion.
Operations: Compucase Enterprise Co., Ltd. generates revenue from several segments, including Channel (NT$449.15 million), Manufacturing (NT$4.22 billion), Server Casing Segment (NT$4.63 billion), Operation Headquarters (NT$5.88 billion), and Medical Equipment Segment (NT$479.87 million).
Dividend Yield: 4.2%
Compucase Enterprise's dividend yield of 4.22% is below the top quartile in Taiwan, with a payout ratio of 68.2%, indicating dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows at 30.2%. However, its dividend history over the past decade has been unreliable and volatile despite some growth. Recent financial performance shows a decline in revenue, with December 2024 net revenue down to TWD 650.96 million, reflecting a challenging environment for sustaining dividends amidst fluctuating earnings.
-
Navigate through the intricacies of Compucase Enterprise with our comprehensive dividend report here.
-
Upon reviewing our latest valuation report, Compucase Enterprise's share price might be too pessimistic.
Key Takeaways
-
Click this link to deep-dive into the 1961 companies within our Top Dividend Stocks screener.
-
Are these companies part of your investment strategy? Use Simply Wall St to consolidate your holdings into a portfolio and gain insights with our comprehensive analysis tools.
-
Elevate your portfolio with Simply Wall St, the ultimate app for investors seeking global market coverage.
Looking For Alternative Opportunities?
-
Explore high-performing small cap companies that haven't yet garnered significant analyst attention.
-
Fuel your portfolio with companies showing strong growth potential, backed by optimistic outlooks both from analysts and management.
-
Find companies with promising cash flow potential yet trading below their fair value.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.
Companies discussed in this article include SWX:NOVN TPEX:2718 and TWSE:3032.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com