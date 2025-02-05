February 2025's Top Dividend Stocks For Income Growth

As the global markets navigate a complex landscape marked by volatile tech stocks, geopolitical tariff tensions, and shifting monetary policies, investors are seeking stability and growth opportunities. In this environment, dividend stocks can offer a reliable income stream while potentially benefiting from economic recovery trends and positive corporate earnings surprises.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Totech (TSE:9960) 3.84% ★★★★★★ Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371) 4.33% ★★★★★★ Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858) 4.05% ★★★★★★ Daito Trust ConstructionLtd (TSE:1878) 4.01% ★★★★★★ GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769) 4.46% ★★★★★★ China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098) 4.01% ★★★★★★ Guangxi LiuYao Group (SHSE:603368) 3.41% ★★★★★★ HUAYU Automotive Systems (SHSE:600741) 4.46% ★★★★★★ Nihon Parkerizing (TSE:4095) 3.95% ★★★★★★ FALCO HOLDINGS (TSE:4671) 6.70% ★★★★★★

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Novartis AG is involved in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical medicines globally and has a market cap of CHF189.79 billion.

Operations: Novartis generates revenue primarily from its Innovative Medicines segment, which accounts for $51.72 billion.

Dividend Yield: 3.6%

Novartis has announced a proposed dividend increase to CHF 3.50 per share for 2024, marking its 28th consecutive annual rise. The company's dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios of 65.3% and 54.6%, respectively, indicating sustainability. Despite its dividend yield being lower than the top Swiss market payers, Novartis maintains stable and reliable payments over the past decade, supported by consistent revenue growth and strategic initiatives in healthcare innovation.

SWX:NOVN Dividend History as at Feb 2025

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Allmind Holdings Corporation is involved in the development and rental of houses and buildings in Taiwan, with a market cap of NT$6.33 billion.

Operations: Allmind Holdings Corporation generates revenue from Operating Construction amounting to NT$4.67 billion.

Dividend Yield: 4.1%

Allmind Holdings reported a substantial earnings increase, with TWD 3,751.47 million in sales for Q3 2024. Despite the impressive growth and low payout ratio of 8.6%, its dividend yield of 4.15% is below the top quartile in Taiwan. The dividend history is marked by volatility, lacking reliability over the past decade, though dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows. Recent expansion plans include acquiring land for new office construction in Kaohsiung.