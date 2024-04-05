Fears grow over rate cut delays after US jobs shock

Federal Reserve

America’s booming jobs market has dampened hopes of summer interest rate cuts after a shock jump in US payrolls highlighted the strength of the world’s biggest economy.

The US added 303,000 jobs in March driven by faster hiring in healthcare, construction and leisure and hospitality, according to the US Labor Department.

This was up from 270,000 in February and much higher than the 214,000 predicted by analysts.

US borrowing costs spiked as traders pared back bets on imminent rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, which has kept borrowing costs on hold at 5.25pc to 5.5pc for five straight meetings.

Traders are now pricing in a first interest cut by the Fed in September, having earlier bet on a move by July.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paul Ashworth, chief North America economist at Capital Economics, said: “The blockbuster 303,000 increase in non-farm payrolls in March supports the Fed’s position that the resilience of the economy means it can take its time with rate cuts, which might now not begin until the second half of this year.”

The pound dropped sharply following the data, falling as much as 0.7pc against the dollar below $1.26 as the figures also showed unemployment fell from 3.9pc to 3.8pc.

However, US stock markets moved higher in early trading as the data also revealed wage growth slowed to 4.1pc, average hours increased and the number of people either in work or looking for a job also rose, reducing inflationary pressures.

Average hourly earnings rose by 4.1pc from a year ago, the slowest annual pace since mid-2021.

Joe Biden hailed the jobs report as “a milestone in America’s comeback”.

“Three years ago, I inherited an economy on the brink. With today’s report of 303,000 new jobs in March, we have passed the milestone of 15 million jobs created since I took office. That’s 15 million more people who have the dignity and respect that comes with a paycheck,” said the US president.

However, Jerome Powell, the Fed’s chairman, warned this week that the central bank risked being forced to delay its first cut to interest rates because of stubborn inflation and strong economic growth, in a blow to mortgage borrowers around the world.

Story continues

He said the recent strength of the US jobs market and sustained price rises mean officials need to wait for more evidence before the world’s most powerful central bank can lower borrowing costs.

Mr Powell’s warning on interest rates also threatens to derail Andrew Bailey’s plans to lower UK borrowing costs in the coming months, as a significant break with Fed policy risks sending the value of the pound against the dollar and pushing up the price of imported goods.

The Bank of England’s base rate has stood at 5.25pc since August.

The Fed signalled in March that it was still prepared to cut interest rates three times this year. However, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari questioned the need to reduce borrowing costs.

Mr Kashkari had previously pencilled in two cuts to interest rates this year. However, he warned: “If we continue to see inflation moving sideways, then that would make me question whether we need to do those rate cuts at all.”

Nigel Green, the chief executive of deVere Group, said the central bank was unlikely to be able to cut rates more than once this year.

He said: “This far-stronger-than-expected jobs report, combined with a recent slew of data showing that inflation remains sticky, further exacerbates our expectation that the Fed will continue to be cautious with rates.

“A stronger labor market fuels concerns because increased consumer-spending power fuels inflation.”