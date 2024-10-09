FCMB Group PLC (NSA:FCMB) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Robust Profit Growth and Digital ...

Total Assets Growth: 60% increase.

Deposits Growth: 63% increase.

Loans Growth: 58% increase.

Customer Growth: 13% increase to 13.3 million customers.

Overall Profit Growth: 68% increase, closing at NGN64.2 billion.

Gross Earnings Growth: 57% increase.

Net Interest Income Growth: 47% increase.

Non-Interest Income Growth: 13% increase.

Operating Expenses Growth: 48% increase.

Impairments Decline: 33% decrease.

Interest Income Growth: 80.6% increase to NGN269.2 billion.

Net Interest Margin: Declined to 5.4% from 7.2%.

Return on Average Equity: Increased by 110 basis points.

Return on Average Assets: Increased by 20 basis points.

Cost-to-Income Ratio: 52.3%.

NPL Ratio: Improved to 4.2% from 5.2%.

Consumer Finance Profit Growth: 154% increase.

Investment Banking Profit Growth: 111% increase.

Investment Management Profit Growth: 33% increase.

Digital Revenues: NGN45 billion, 99% growth from NGN22.6 billion.

Digital Lending Portfolio Size: NGN152.5 billion, 75% growth.

Digital Customer Base: 11.1 million, 13% growth.

Digital Wealth AUM Growth: 105% increase to NGN22.6 billion.

Release Date: August 02, 2024

Positive Points

FCMB Group PLC (NSA:FCMB) reported a strong H1 2024 with a 68% overall profit growth, closing at NGN64.2 billion.

The company saw significant growth in its customer base, with a 13% increase to 13.3 million customers.

The asset management business exhibited robust growth of 35%, outperforming the market.

Digital revenues grew by 99% year-on-year, driven by strong growth in digital lending volumes and payment volumes.

The company is actively pursuing a capital raising plan, with a public offer receiving positive reception, aiming to raise NGN397 billion in total.

Negative Points

There was a 48% increase in operating expenses, driven by growth in personnel costs and regulatory expenses.

Net interest margins declined to 5.4% from 7.2% due to increased funding costs.

The company anticipates a slight dip in EPS by about 20% in 2024 due to late capital inflow.

There was a noticeable decline in foreign exchange revenues by 29% year-on-year.

The company faces pressures on net interest margin and capital ratio, with strategies needed to boost them.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Are we expecting further revaluation gains and FX trading income during the year, considering the bank's current net open position? A: Gbolahan Joshua, Chief Operating Officer, explained that about 10% of revaluation gains are realized. The lower impairment charge year-on-year is due to a decrease in revaluation income, which was significantly higher last year.

Q: Was the increase in foreign currency borrowings and liabilities done to enable the bank to achieve its aim of becoming square? A: Gbolahan Joshua clarified that the increase was not solely for becoming square but also to meet business requirements.

Q: What is the estimated cost of the windfall tax? A: Ladipupo Balogun, Group Chief Executive, stated that the bill is yet to be signed, but the impact is expected to be modest, with only about 10% of revaluation gains realized.

Q: What is the strategy for boosting net interest margin (NIM) in 2024, and what is the guidance for NIM? A: Ladipupo Balogun mentioned that the strategy involves growing low-cost deposits and raising capital, which should improve NIM in the second half of the year. The guidance is expected to be above 6%, likely in the mid-6s.

Q: How is the participation in the ongoing capital raise, and will the bank meet its intended capital raise amount? A: Ladipupo Balogun reported strong participation, with significant commitments from existing shareholders and retail investors through digital platforms. The offer is expected to be oversubscribed.

