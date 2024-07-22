Favourable Signals For Oliver's Real Food: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Oliver's Real Food Limited's (ASX:OLI) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Oliver's Real Food

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Jason Gunn, sold AU$126k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.022 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (AU$0.012). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Jason Gunn was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 7.60m shares worth AU$127k. On the other hand they divested 7.60m shares, for AU$126k. Overall, Oliver's Real Food insiders were net buyers during the last year. They paid about AU$0.017 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Oliver's Real Food Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw some Oliver's Real Food insider selling. AU$126k worth of shares were sold by insider Jason Gunn. But the good news is that there was purchasing too , worth AU$70k. While it's not great to see insider selling, the net amount sold isn't enough for us to want to read anything into it.

Insider Ownership Of Oliver's Real Food

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 37% of Oliver's Real Food shares, worth about AU$2.0m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Oliver's Real Food Insiders?

The stark truth for Oliver's Real Food is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. And insiders do own shares. So we're not overly bothered by recent selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Oliver's Real Food (2 are significant!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

But note: Oliver's Real Food may not be the best stock to buy.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

