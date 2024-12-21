Favourable Signals For Advance Metals: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Advance Metals Limited's (ASX:AVM) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Advance Metals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Patrick Volpe bought AU$200k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.026 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.034. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months Advance Metals insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

ASX:AVM Insider Trading Volume December 21st 2024

Does Advance Metals Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Advance Metals insiders own 33% of the company, worth about AU$1.9m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Advance Metals Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Advance Metals and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While it's good to be aware of what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 4 warning signs for Advance Metals that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

