Fastenal Co (FAST) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Resilient Growth Amidst Economic Challenges

Net Sales Growth: Increased by 3.5% in Q3 2024.

Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.52, up about 1% year-over-year.

Daily Sales Rate Growth: 1.9% increase, adjusted for an extra business day.

Operating Margin: 20.3%, down 70 basis points year-over-year.

Gross Margin: 44.9%, down 100 basis points from the previous year.

SG&A Expenses: 24.6% of sales, improved from 25% a year ago.

Operating Cash Flow: $297 million, representing 100% of net income.

Debt as a Percentage of Total Capital: 6.3%, down from 7% a year ago.

Inventory Increase: Up 3%, with $25 million added in Q3 2024.

Onsite Locations: 93 new sites signed in the quarter, with active sites up 12% year-over-year.

FMI Technology Devices: 7,281 weighted devices signed in Q3 2024.

eBusiness Sales: 61.1% of total sales, up from 57% a year ago.

eCommerce Growth: 25.5% increase, with e-procurement growing over 30%.

Net Capital Spending: $55.8 million in Q3 2024, up from $42.9 million in Q3 2023.

Release Date: October 11, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) reported a 3.5% increase in net sales for Q3 2024, with earnings per share rising by 1% to $0.52.

The company experienced a stronger finish to the quarter, despite the impact of Hurricane Helene, indicating resilience in operations.

Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) signed 93 new Onsite locations, with active sites up by 12% from the previous year, showing growth in customer engagement.

The company's digital footprint expanded, with 61.1% of sales occurring through digital channels, up from 57% a year ago.

Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) continues to invest in future growth, adding inventory to improve supply chain efficiency and customer service.

Negative Points

The company's daily sales rate grew only 1.9%, reflecting sluggish end markets and a challenging economic environment.

Gross margin declined by 100 basis points year-over-year, impacted by product and customer mix, as well as increased import duties.

Reseller end market sales declined by 11.3%, indicating channel destocking and weaker demand in this segment.

Operating margin decreased by 70 basis points to 20.3%, with SG&A expenses rising faster than sales growth.

Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) faces ongoing challenges from weak industrial production and a sub-50 Purchasing Managers' Index, indicating manufacturing contraction.

Q & A Highlights

Q: September finished stronger. Do you feel like you've turned a corner and should we expect outgrowth to improve going forward? A: Daniel Florness, CEO: I personally believe we've turned a corner. We've made a lot of changes in 2023 and early 2024, which can be distracting. But with the tools and leaders we've put in place, I feel good about our focus and expect outgrowth as we move into 2025.

Q: How should we think about gross margin for Q4, considering the seasonality and noise in Q3? A: Holden Lewis, CFO: Typically, seasonality is about a 30 basis point decline. However, I think we'll do a little better than traditional seasonality in Q4. The impact of lower rebates in Q3 won't be as significant in Q4, which should benefit the gross margin.

Q: What is the minimum level of sales growth needed to get back to historical low 20% incremental margin? A: Holden Lewis, CFO: We believe revenue growth north of mid-single digits is where we begin to leverage again. Our overall profile hasn't changed, and we continue to invest in growth. Below mid-single-digit growth, it's difficult to leverage, but above that, we should expect to grow our margins.

Q: Can you provide more detail on the maturity of Onsite initiatives and any regional insights? A: Daniel Florness, CEO: The maturity of both Onsite and FMI is strong. We have a clear strategy for customer acquisition and maturity. As we move into 2025, we'll focus more on customer acquisition and growth rather than just Onsite signings. This approach will help us better understand and model our business success.

Q: Can you explain the impact of higher Mexican duties on gross margin? A: Holden Lewis, CFO: Mexico has increased duties on product movements across borders, impacting our logistics costs. This has been a significant factor in the quarter, along with similar increases in Canada, particularly on gloves. These changes have raised the cost of moving products across borders.

