'Fast & Furious' Stars Take It Slow for Häagen-Dazs Super Bowl Ad

YouTube / Haagen-Dazs

Häagen-Dazs is getting in on the big game this weekend with its first-ever Super Bowl ad, which features a surprising automotive twist. Titled “Not So Fast, Not So Furious,” the 30-second spot shows a very different side of everyone’s favorite high-octane family.

The commercial itself comes after being hyped up by two recent teaser videos that drew clear inspiration from the Fast & Furious franchise. Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Ludacris all more or less reprise their roles from the series in the main ad, which starts with an iconic tight shot on a rushed shift into gear. A smash of the skinny pedal brings some wheelspin and smoke out of a first-gen Chevy Camaro SS convertible containing Diesel and Rodriguez, before merging onto the coastal highway outside of Los Angeles.

The camerawork initially suggests we’re in for a high-speed endeavor... until a quick cut to Rodriguez highlights her revealing a Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond Bar. The sweet tunes of Smokey Robinson begin to play, and the pair start enjoying the slower side of driving. This prompts an appearance from Luda, who rolls up behind the duo in an open-top Jeep Gladiator.

It’s a cute twist on the typically outrageous group, and a nice first entry into Super Bowl commercials for the ice cream. That said, there’s no teasers for the next installment of the Fast franchise hidden inside. The film is currently expected to arrive in the spring of 2026 following delays spurred by 2023’s writer’s strike.

Häagen-Dazs US

Diesel’s love of the product is seemingly genuine, with the actor sharing an oh-so-in-character story following the commercial's appearance online ahead of the game.

"My mother introduced me to Häagen-Dazs when I was a teenager, coffee was her favorite,” Diesel said, in a press release marking the ad's debut. “I can still remember rewarding myself after an audition as a young actor. Just recently I organically posted after a script meeting with Michelle, and what were we doing… Enjoying Häagen-Dazs! A brand with roots in the South Bronx, that has grown into a global pastime, feels meaningful because it's been part of my story for so long. It's more than just ice cream, it's memories."

There’s going to be a notable lack of automotive ads during this year’s game, with Stellantis serving as the sole automaker with a proper spot. That’s not all that surprising, given all of the uncertainty surrounding the business at the moment, but it’s a shame nonetheless.

Die-hard ice cream fans can attempt to track Häagen-Dazs’s trip to the Super Bowl in a custom 1963 Cadillac by West Coast Customs, with a chance to earn prizes along the route if you spot them. No word on what flavors they’ll be carrying in the built-in freezer.