Farmer tax row risks hitting food supply, warns Asda chairman

Lord Rose is to remain on the Asda board to help with the transition ahead of his departure - Paul Grover

Rachel Reeves’s tax raid on farmers risks hitting Britain’s food supply, the outgoing chairman of Asda has said.

Lord Rose warned that the row between farmers and the Government could disrupt supplies into supermarkets.

Speaking on LBC’s Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Lord Rose said: “We make pork pies today and they’re in the shops tomorrow. We lay eggs today. They’re in the shops tomorrow. We pick a lettuce today. It’s in the shop tomorrow.

“People stop picking lettuce and chickens stop laying eggs and people don’t make pork pies, well, you’ve got a problem.”

It comes amid growing calls for the Government to reverse changes to death duty for farmers. In her Budget, the Chancellor dramatically cut agricultural relief, meaning that farmers must pay an effective 20pc inheritance tax rate on the value of their farm above £1m.

It has sparked warnings over the future of the UK’s agricultural industry, with the National Farmers’ Union claiming that around two thirds of farms are potentially impacted by the changes. The industry body has refuted Treasury claims that fewer than 500 estates a year would be affected by the Budget measures.

It comes as Ms Reeves also faces a backlash from businesses over her decision to raise the rate of National Insurance contributions paid by employers, while also lowering the salary threshold at which companies must start paying the tax.

Lord Rose said the changes would fuel food inflation, adding: “In foods, we’ve got inflation down to very manageable levels. And they’ve just hit us with another tax ... All retailers have said publicly that they’re going to have to probably put prices up now.”

He called for caution over further tax rises, saying hundreds of billions of pounds had been spent “wastefully”.

Lord Rose added: “Now that we’ve spent it, we can’t get off the drug and we have to actually come off the drug – and that’s going to be painful.

“But nobody wants to tackle it. And tackling the elephant in the room is the most important thing we have to do.”

He urged the Government to seek a closer relationship with the EU as Donald Trump, the president-elect, prepares to introduce sweeping trade tariffs on the bloc.

He said: “If I were running No 10, I would be cozying up to the Europeans a lot harder than we have been for the last 10 years ... It’s our biggest trading partner. It is 20 miles away. I mean, I find it unconscionable.”

The comments come days after Lord Rose stepped down as Asda chairman. Over the weekend, the supermarket chain announced that Allan Leighton, its former chief executive, would join as chairman to steer the next stage of its turnaround.

