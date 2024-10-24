Farm Fresh Berhad's (KLSE:FFB) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Farm Fresh Berhad (KLSE:FFB) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 17% over the last three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. In this article, we decided to focus on Farm Fresh Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

View our latest analysis for Farm Fresh Berhad

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Farm Fresh Berhad is:

12% = RM84m ÷ RM722m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.12 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Farm Fresh Berhad's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

At first glance, Farm Fresh Berhad seems to have a decent ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 10.0%. Despite the modest returns, Farm Fresh Berhad's five year net income growth was quite low, averaging at only 4.7%. So, there could be some other factors at play that could be impacting the company's growth. For instance, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Farm Fresh Berhad's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 22% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is FFB worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether FFB is currently mispriced by the market.

Story Continues