How Far Social Security Goes in 15 Large Cities With Highest Cost of Living

The average household Social Security income, according to research conducted by GOBankingRates, ranges between $15,000 and $27,000 per year. If Social Security as your sole income is your retirement game plan, however, these benefits won’t be anywhere near enough to offset cost-of-living expenses if you reside in an expensive city.

GOBankingRates was able to find out how far Social Security goes in 15 U.S. cities with the highest cost of living by analyzing each city’s population, total cost of living (including mortgage), percentage of households receiving Social Security, and the average Social Security for households that receive benefits.

Ranked by cities with the highest to lowest annual cost of living, this is how far Social Security benefits stretch in these 15 cities.

MCCAIG / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Irvine, California

Population: 304,527

Annual cost of living: $140,392

% of all households receiving Social Security: 16.4%

Average household Social Security benefits: $24,308

Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $117,939

Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $107,014

p2n Media / Shutterstock.com

Fremont, California

Population: 228,795

Annual cost of living: $134,863

% of all households receiving Social Security: 21.7%

Average household Social Security benefits: $23,502

Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $112,410

Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $101,484

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

San Jose, California

Population: 1,001,176

Annual cost of living: $126,475

% of all households receiving Social Security: 23.5%

Average household Social Security benefits: $23,108

Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $104,022

Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $93,097

batuhanozdel / Getty Images/iStockphoto

San Francisco

Population: 851,036

Annual cost of living: $120,055

% of all households receiving Social Security: 23.8%

Average household Social Security benefits: $21,270

Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $97,602

Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $86,677

Art Wager / Getty Images

Honolulu

Population: 348,547

Annual cost of living: $114,139

% of all households receiving Social Security: 34.4%

Average household Social Security benefits: $22,889

Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $91,686

Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $80,761