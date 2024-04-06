Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    22,264.38
    +212.59 (+0.96%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,204.34
    +57.13 (+1.11%)
     

  • DOW

    38,904.04
    +307.06 (+0.80%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7359
    -0.0026 (-0.36%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    86.73
    +0.14 (+0.16%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    92,082.52
    +1,488.88 (+1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,349.10
    +40.60 (+1.76%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,063.47
    +9.64 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3780
    +0.0690 (+1.60%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    16,248.52
    +199.44 (+1.24%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    16.03
    -0.32 (-1.96%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,911.16
    -64.73 (-0.81%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,992.08
    -781.06 (-1.96%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6787
    -0.0024 (-0.35%)
     

How Far a Retired Couple’s Social Security Check Goes in Every State

Gabrielle Olya
·9 min read
blackCAT / Getty Images
blackCAT / Getty Images

Many Americans rely on Social Security as their primary — and sometimes only — source of income in retirement. How far this income goes varies greatly depending on where you live, as living costs range drastically from state to state.

Discover More: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security
Try This: One Smart Way To Grow Your Retirement Savings in 2024

To determine how far a couple’s Social Security checks will go in every state, GOBankingRates assumed an annual Social Security income of $44,689, the average amount for two people. GOBankingRates then looked at the costs of necessities in each state, including rent, groceries, utilities, transportation and healthcare, to see how much of these costs a couple’s Social Security income would cover.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s a look at how far a couple’s Social Security income would go in every state, ranked from the state where it goes the furthest to the state where it covers the smallest percentage of essential costs.

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Arkansas

  • Annual necessities cost: $31,910

  • Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 140%

  • Social Security income left over: $12,779

Check Out: I’m a Retirement Expert: These 8 Countries Are Better for Retirement Than America
Be Aware: Social Security: How Long You Can Live Outside the US Without Losing Benefits

Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps

JTSorrell / Getty Images
JTSorrell / Getty Images

Oklahoma

  • Annual necessities cost: $32,115

  • Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 139.2%

  • Social Security income left over: $12,573

Learn More: Here’s What the Average Social Security Payment Will Be in 15 Years

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

South Dakota

  • Annual necessities cost: $33,816

  • Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 132.2%

  • Social Security income left over: $10,873

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images
RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

Wyoming

  • Annual necessities cost: $34,260

  • Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 130.4%

  • Social Security income left over: $10,429

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

North Dakota

  • Annual necessities cost: $34,566

  • Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 129.3%

  • Social Security income left over: $10,123

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Louisiana

  • Annual necessities cost: $34,657

  • Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 129%

  • Social Security income left over: $10,032

Read Next: 6 Cities Where Social Security Goes the Farthest for Retirees

alexeys / Getty Images/iStockphoto
alexeys / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky

  • Annual necessities cost: $34,756

  • Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 128.6%

  • Social Security income left over: $9,932

STLJB / Shutterstock.com
STLJB / Shutterstock.com

Missouri

  • Annual necessities cost: $34,840

  • Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 128.3%

  • Social Security income left over: $9,849

Allard1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Allard1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alabama

  • Annual necessities cost: $35,008

  • Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 127.7%

  • Social Security income left over: $9,681

Laurens Hoddenbagh / Shutterstock.com
Laurens Hoddenbagh / Shutterstock.com

Iowa

  • Annual necessities cost: $35,040

  • Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 127.5%

  • Social Security income left over: $9,649

Explore More: 15 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire

Aspects and Angles / Shutterstock.com
Aspects and Angles / Shutterstock.com

Nebraska

  • Annual necessities cost: $35,130

  • Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 127.2%

  • Social Security income left over: $9,558

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

Mississippi

  • Annual necessities cost: $35,156

  • Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 127.1%

  • Social Security income left over: $9,533

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

  • Annual necessities cost: $35,182

  • Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 127%

  • Social Security income left over: $9,507

ablokhin / iStock.com
ablokhin / iStock.com

West Virginia

  • Annual necessities cost: $35,656

  • Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 125.3%

  • Social Security income left over: $9,033

Find Out: $3 Million in Retirement Savings: Here’s How Much You Could Withdraw Per Year

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images
Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

Indiana

  • Annual necessities cost: $36,037

  • Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 124%

  • Social Security income left over: $8,652

BorisVetshev / Shutterstock.com
BorisVetshev / Shutterstock.com

Ohio

  • Annual necessities cost: $36,039

  • Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 124%

  • Social Security income left over: $8,650

Vito Palmisano / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Vito Palmisano / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michigan

  • Annual necessities cost: $36,197

  • Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 123.5%

  • Social Security income left over: $8,492

Michael E Halstead / Shutterstock.com
Michael E Halstead / Shutterstock.com

New Mexico

  • Annual necessities cost: $36,840

  • Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 121.3%

  • Social Security income left over: $7,848

For You: 30 Southern Hidden Gem Cities That Are Perfect for Retirees

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

Tennessee

  • Annual necessities cost: $37,276

  • Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 119.9%

  • Social Security income left over: $7,412

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images
RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images

Texas

  • Annual necessities cost: $38,026

  • Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 117.5%

  • Social Security income left over: $6,663

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

  • Annual necessities cost: $39,544

  • Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 113%

  • Social Security income left over: $5,145

Ryan Herron / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ryan Herron / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina

  • Annual necessities cost: $39,709

  • Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 112.5%

  • Social Security income left over: $4,979

Check Out: Net Worth for Baby Boomers: How To Tell Whether You’re Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich

dreamyguy1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
dreamyguy1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

  • Annual necessities cost: $39,753

  • Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 112.4%

  • Social Security income left over: $4,935

tobiasjo / Getty Images
tobiasjo / Getty Images

Nevada

  • Annual necessities cost: $39,800

  • Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 112.3%

  • Social Security income left over: $4,889

Ric Schafer / Shutterstock.com
Ric Schafer / Shutterstock.com

Idaho

  • Annual necessities cost: $39,816

  • Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 112.2%

  • Social Security income left over: $4,872

Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock.com
Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock.com

Georgia

  • Annual necessities cost: $39,844

  • Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 112.2%

  • Social Security income left over: $4,845

Try This: 6 Ways To Build Wealth in Your 60s

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images

Wisconsin

  • Annual necessities cost: $39,938

  • Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 111.9%

  • Social Security income left over: $4,750

johnnya123 / iStock.com
johnnya123 / iStock.com

Utah

  • Annual necessities cost: $40,172

  • Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 111.2%

  • Social Security income left over: $4,517

Dean_Fikar / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Dean_Fikar / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

  • Annual necessities cost: $40,322

  • Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 110.8%

  • Social Security income left over: $4,366

Arizona

  • Annual necessities cost: $40,420

  • Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 110.6%

  • Social Security income left over: $4,268

Be Aware: Why Florida’s Retirees Are Fleeing — And Where They’re Going Instead

AndreyKrav / iStock.com
AndreyKrav / iStock.com

Delaware

  • Annual necessities cost: $41,092

  • Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 108.8%

  • Social Security income left over: $3,597

luminouslens / Getty Images/iStockphoto
luminouslens / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

  • Annual necessities cost: $41,568

  • Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 107.5%

  • Social Security income left over: $3,120

xavierarnau / Getty Images
xavierarnau / Getty Images

Illinois

  • Annual necessities cost: $43,100

  • Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 103.7%

  • Social Security income left over: $1,588

jmoor17 / Shutterstock.com
jmoor17 / Shutterstock.com

Oregon

  • Annual necessities cost: $43,517

  • Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover:102.7%

  • Social Security income left over: $1,172

Learn More: Downsizing for Retirement? Avoid These 6 Mistakes

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

Maryland

  • Annual necessities cost: $43,716

  • Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 102.2%

  • Social Security income left over: $973

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Virginia

  • Annual necessities cost: $44,136

  • Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 101.3%

  • Social Security income left over: $553

Colorado

  • Annual necessities cost: $44,146

  • Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 101.2%

  • Social Security income left over: $543

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

Florida

  • Annual necessities cost: $44,287

  • Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 100.9%

  • Social Security income left over: $402

Explore More: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities

EJJohnsonPhotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto
EJJohnsonPhotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

  • Annual necessities cost: $44,762

  • Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 99.8%

  • Social Security income left over: $0

lucky-photographer / Getty Images/iStockphoto
lucky-photographer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

  • Annual necessities cost: $46,237

  • Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 96.7%

  • Social Security income left over: $0

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Vermont

  • Annual necessities cost: $46,653

  • Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 95.8%

  • Social Security income left over: $0

James Kirkikis / Shutterstock.com
James Kirkikis / Shutterstock.com

Connecticut

  • Annual necessities cost: $46,673

  • Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 95.8%

  • Social Security income left over: $0

Find Out: 7 Bills You Never Have To Pay When You Retire

brytta / Getty Images
brytta / Getty Images

Alaska

  • Annual necessities cost: $47,119

  • Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 94.8%

  • Social Security income left over: $0

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Hampshire

  • Annual necessities cost: $48,110

  • Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 92.9%

  • Social Security income left over: $0

400tmax / Getty Images
400tmax / Getty Images

Washington

  • Annual necessities cost: $48,137

  • Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 92.8%

  • Social Security income left over: $0

Jim / Flickr.com
Jim / Flickr.com

New Jersey

  • Annual necessities cost: $49,004

  • Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 91.2%

  • Social Security income left over: $0

Read Next: I Was Retired, but Wasted Big Money On These 3 Things and Had To Go Back To Work

HaizhanZheng / Getty Images/iStockphoto
HaizhanZheng / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

  • Annual necessities cost: $54,248

  • Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 82.4%

  • Social Security income left over: $0

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California

  • Annual necessities cost: $55,505

  • Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 80.5%

  • Social Security income left over: $0

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Massachusetts

  • Annual necessities cost: $57,612

  • Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 77.6%

  • Social Security income left over: $0

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

Hawaii

  • Annual necessities cost: $58,106

  • Percent of necessities a couple’s Social Security income would cover: 76.9%

  • Social Security income left over: $0

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates first found the average Social Security payment for a retiree ($1,862.03) as sourced from the Social Security Administration’s February 2024 snapshot. This figure was then factored out for an annual amount ($22,344.36) and then the annual Social Security for a couple ($44,688.72). With these figures in mind, GOBankingRates was able to find the following for each state: (1) annual rent, as sourced from RentCafe; (2) annual cost of groceries, (3) annual cost of utilities, (4) annual cost of transportation and (5) annual cost of healthcare, as sourced from the 2022 Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey for those 65+ and then factored by each state’s cost of living indices as sourced from the 2023 Cost of Living data series from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Figures (1) – (5) were combined to calculate each state’s (6) annual necessities cost, which was then compared to the Social Security income for a couple ($44,688.72) to find each state’s (7) percent of annual necessities a couple on Social Security could cover and (8) Social Security income left over after necessities. All data was collected and up to date as of April 3, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Far a Retired Couple’s Social Security Check Goes in Every State