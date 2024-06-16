Far East Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FAREAST) Will Pay A RM00.06 Dividend In Three Days

Far East Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FAREAST) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Far East Holdings Berhad investors that purchase the stock on or after the 20th of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 5th of July.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM00.06 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM0.11 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Far East Holdings Berhad has a trailing yield of 3.0% on the current share price of RM03.70. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Far East Holdings Berhad paid out 59% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. The company paid out 105% of its free cash flow over the last year, which we think is outside the ideal range for most businesses. Cash flows are usually much more volatile than earnings, so this could be a temporary effect - but we'd generally want to look more closely here.

Far East Holdings Berhad paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Far East Holdings Berhad's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Far East Holdings Berhad's earnings per share have been growing at 17% a year for the past five years. Earnings have been growing at a decent rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Far East Holdings Berhad has delivered 5.3% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Far East Holdings Berhad is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Far East Holdings Berhad for the upcoming dividend? It's good to see that earnings per share are growing and that the company's payout ratio is within a normal range for most businesses. However we're somewhat concerned that it paid out 105% of its cashflow, which is uncomfortably high. To summarise, Far East Holdings Berhad looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with Far East Holdings Berhad, you should know about the other risks facing this business. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Far East Holdings Berhad that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

