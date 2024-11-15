GOBankingRates

How Far the Average Social Security Check Goes in 15 Largest Southern Cities

Heather Taylor
5 min read
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

It’s not surprising to hear many Americans plan to retire in the South. Warmer weather, tons of recreational activities and cheaper housing are just a few of the benefits beckoning retirees. Speaking of benefits, how much of a Southern retirement could a typical Social Security check afford?

Find Out: How Much Money Is Needed To Be Considered Middle Class in Every State?

Discover More: How To Get Rich in Real Estate Starting With Just $1,000

GOBankingRates analyzed data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Zillow Home Value Index, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey and Federal Reserve Economic Data as it pertained to single individuals and married couples.

See how far the average Social Security check stretches in these 15 major Southern cities.

Also see Southwest cities where housing markets will be good for buyers in the next five years.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Houston

  • Population: 2,296,253

  • Annual cost of living: $40,855

  • % of households receiving Social Security: 20.7%

  • Average Social Security benefit: $20,388

  • Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $18,402

  • Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $7,477

Learn More: How Much a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State

Read Next: How Far $750,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State

Trending Now: Suze Orman's Secret to a Wealthy Retirement--Have You Made This Money Move?

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

San Antonio, Texas

  • Population: 1,445,662

  • Annual cost of living: $38,514

  • % of households receiving Social Security: 25.9%

  • Average Social Security benefit: $18,749

  • Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $16,061

  • Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $5,136

See Next: How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

kanonsky / Getty Images
kanonsky / Getty Images

Dallas

  • Population: 1,300,642

  • Annual cost of living: $44,762

  • % of households receiving Social Security: 20.0%

  • Average Social Security benefit: $20,585

  • Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $22,309

  • Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $11,384

Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Austin, Texas

  • Population: 958,202

  • Annual cost of living: $59,365

  • % of households receiving Social Security: 15.4%

  • Average Social Security benefit: $22,186

  • Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $36,912

  • Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $25,987

Be Aware: Here’s the Cost of Living in Every State

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ron_Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Jacksonville, Florida

  • Population: 950,203

  • Annual cost of living: $42,954

  • % of households receiving Social Security: 26.6%

  • Average Social Security benefit: $21,256

  • Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $20,501

  • Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $9,575

and

Recommended Stories