How Far the Average Social Security Check Goes in 15 Largest Southern Cities

It’s not surprising to hear many Americans plan to retire in the South. Warmer weather, tons of recreational activities and cheaper housing are just a few of the benefits beckoning retirees. Speaking of benefits, how much of a Southern retirement could a typical Social Security check afford?

GOBankingRates analyzed data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Zillow Home Value Index, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey and Federal Reserve Economic Data as it pertained to single individuals and married couples.

See how far the average Social Security check stretches in these 15 major Southern cities.

Houston

Population: 2,296,253

Annual cost of living: $40,855

% of households receiving Social Security: 20.7%

Average Social Security benefit: $20,388

Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $18,402

Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $7,477

San Antonio, Texas

Population: 1,445,662

Annual cost of living: $38,514

% of households receiving Social Security: 25.9%

Average Social Security benefit: $18,749

Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $16,061

Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $5,136

Dallas

Population: 1,300,642

Annual cost of living: $44,762

% of households receiving Social Security: 20.0%

Average Social Security benefit: $20,585

Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $22,309

Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $11,384

Austin, Texas

Population: 958,202

Annual cost of living: $59,365

% of households receiving Social Security: 15.4%

Average Social Security benefit: $22,186

Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $36,912

Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $25,987

Jacksonville, Florida

Population: 950,203

Annual cost of living: $42,954

% of households receiving Social Security: 26.6%

Average Social Security benefit: $21,256

Cost of living for single person after Social Security: $20,501

Cost of living for married couple after Social Security: $9,575