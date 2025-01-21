How Far $1.5 Million in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State

courtneyk / iStock/Getty Images

A common concern among many Americans — and not just those who are approaching retirement age or already have reached retirement age — is whether their retirement savings and Social Security benefits will provide them with financial security in retirement.

The politicization of Social Security can make the program’s future questionable, and the increasingly high cost of living across the United States makes retirement affordability a daunting proposition.

As such, GOBankingRates recently compiled a study to determine just how long a retiree could coast on Social Security benefits as well as $1.5 million in retirement savings. While $1.5 million might seem like a very impressive sum, that amount goes only so far from state to state.

Indeed, while $1.5 million can last for a whopping 133 years in West Virginia, it would last just under 19 years in Hawaii (California and Massachusetts are equally expensive).

Find out whether $1.5 million plus Social Security would last you in your dream retirement state.

Alabama

Population 65+: 884,210 (17.5%)

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $14,874

How many years $1.5 million will last: 101

Anfisa Tukane / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alaska

Population 65+: 97,815 (13.3%)

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $35,853

How many years $1.5 million will last: 42

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

Population 65+: 1,349,934 (18.6%)

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $31,215

How many years $1.5 million will last: 48

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

Population 65+: 525,644 (17.3%)

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $13,000

How many years $1.5 million will last: 115

Luis M / iStock.com

California

Population 65+: 5,994,486 (15.3%)

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $61,406

How many years $1.5 million will last: 24

Colorado

Population 65+: 882,557 (15.2%)

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $39,759

How many years $1.5 million will last: 38

©Zillow

Connecticut

Population 65+: 650,772 (18.1%)

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $34,113

How many years $1.5 million will last: 44

Dana Dagle Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Delaware

Population 65+: 201,255 (20%)

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $27,919

How many years $1.5 million will last: 54

aimintang / iStock.com

Florida

Population 65+: 4,630,733 (21.1%)

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $29,362

How many years $1.5 million will last: 51