How Far $1.5 Million in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State

A common concern among many Americans — and not just those who are approaching retirement age or already have reached retirement age — is whether their retirement savings and Social Security benefits will provide them with financial security in retirement.
The politicization of Social Security can make the program’s future questionable, and the increasingly high cost of living across the United States makes retirement affordability a daunting proposition.
As such, GOBankingRates recently compiled a study to determine just how long a retiree could coast on Social Security benefits as well as $1.5 million in retirement savings. While $1.5 million might seem like a very impressive sum, that amount goes only so far from state to state.
Indeed, while $1.5 million can last for a whopping 133 years in West Virginia, it would last just under 19 years in Hawaii (California and Massachusetts are equally expensive).
Find out whether $1.5 million plus Social Security would last you in your dream retirement state.
Alabama
-
Population 65+: 884,210 (17.5%)
-
Annual cost of living after Social Security: $14,874
-
How many years $1.5 million will last: 101
Alaska
-
Population 65+: 97,815 (13.3%)
-
Annual cost of living after Social Security: $35,853
-
How many years $1.5 million will last: 42
Arizona
-
Population 65+: 1,349,934 (18.6%)
-
Annual cost of living after Social Security: $31,215
-
How many years $1.5 million will last: 48
Arkansas
-
Population 65+: 525,644 (17.3%)
-
Annual cost of living after Social Security: $13,000
-
How many years $1.5 million will last: 115
California
-
Population 65+: 5,994,486 (15.3%)
-
Annual cost of living after Social Security: $61,406
-
How many years $1.5 million will last: 24
Colorado
-
Population 65+: 882,557 (15.2%)
-
Annual cost of living after Social Security: $39,759
-
How many years $1.5 million will last: 38
Connecticut
-
Population 65+: 650,772 (18.1%)
-
Annual cost of living after Social Security: $34,113
-
How many years $1.5 million will last: 44
Delaware
-
Population 65+: 201,255 (20%)
-
Annual cost of living after Social Security: $27,919
-
How many years $1.5 million will last: 54
Florida
-
Population 65+: 4,630,733 (21.1%)
-
Annual cost of living after Social Security: $29,362
-
How many years $1.5 million will last: 51
Georgia
-
Population 65+: 1,581,263 (14.6%)
-
Annual cost of living after Social Security: $23,206
-
How many years $1.5 million will last: 65
Hawaii
-
Population 65+: 287,642 (19.9%)
-
Annual cost of living after Social Security: $80,125
-
How many years $1.5 million will last: 19
Idaho
-
Population 65+: 314,391 (16.6%)
-
Annual cost of living after Social Security: $32,289
-
How many years $1.5 million will last: 46
Illinois
-
Population 65+: 2,101,833 (16.6%)
-
Annual cost of living after Social Security: $19,937
-
How many years $1.5 million will last: 75
Indiana
-
Population 65+: 1,116,303 (16.4%)
-
Annual cost of living after Social Security: 16,826
-
How many years $1.5 million will last: 89
Iowa
-
Population 65+: 569,081 (17.8%)
-
Annual cost of living after Social Security: $15,158
-
How many years $1.5 million will last: 99
Kansas
-
Population 65+: 486,659 (16.6%)
-
Annual cost of living after Social Security: $15,315
-
How many years $1.5 million will last: 98
Kentucky
-
Population 65+: 767,995 (17%)
-
Annual cost of living after Social Security: $14,456
-
How many years $1.5 million will last: 104
Louisiana
-
Population 65+: 753,854 (16.3%)
-
Annual cost of living after Social Security: $13,065
-
How many years $1.5 million will last: 115
Maine
-
Population 65+: 301,161 (21.9%)
-
Annual cost of living after Social Security: $30,194
-
How many years $1.5 million will last: 50
Maryland
-
Population 65+: 1,003,219 (16.3%)
-
Annual cost of living after Social Security: $31,301
-
How many years $1.5 million will last: 48
Massachusetts
-
Population 65+: 1,221,349 (17.5%)
-
Annual cost of living after Social Security: $51,686
-
How many years $1.5 million will last: 29
Michigan
-
Population 65+: 1,824,907 (18.2%)
-
Annual cost of living after Social Security: $16,561
-
How many years $1.5 million will last: 91
Minnesota
-
Population 65+: 962,143 (16.8%)
-
Annual cost of living after Social Security: $24,654
-
How many years $1.5 million will last: 61
Mississippi
-
Population 65+: 495,115 (16.8%)
-
Annual cost of living after Social Security: $11,473
-
How many years $1.5 million will last: 131
Missouri
-
Population 65+: 1,079,129 (17.5%)
-
Annual cost of living after Social Security: $16,403
-
How many years $1.5 million will last: 91
Montana
-
Population 65+: 217,665 (19.7%)
-
Annual cost of living after Social Security: $31,651
-
How many years $1.5 million will last: 47
Nebraska
-
Population 65+: 322,165 (16.4%)
-
Annual cost of living after Social Security: $18,172
-
How many years $1.5 million will last: 83
Nevada
-
Population 65+: 522,417 (16.6%)
-
Annual cost of living after Social Security: $32,332
-
How many years $1.5 million will last: 46
New Hampshire
-
Population 65+: 270,525 (19.5%)
-
Annual cost of living after Social Security: $38,052
-
How many years $1.5 million will last: 39
New Jersey
-
Population 65+: 1,559,816 (16.8%)
-
Annual cost of living after Social Security: $41,315
-
How many years $1.5 million will last: 36
New Mexico
-
Population 65+: 397,156 (18.8%)
-
Annual cost of living after Social Security: $20,976
-
How many years $1.5 million will last: 72
New York
-
Population 65+: 3,461,186 (17.4%)
-
Annual cost of living after Social Security: $34,570
-
How many years $1.5 million will last: 43
North Carolina
-
Population 65+: 1,787, 027 (16.9%)
-
Annual cost of living after Social Security: $23,429
-
How many years $1.5 million will last: 64
North Dakota
-
Population 65+: 126,120 (16.2%)
-
Annual cost of living after Social Security: $19,006
-
How many years $1.5 million will last: 79
Ohio
-
Population 65+: 2,103,043 (17.9%)
-
Annual cost of living after Social Security: $16,099
-
How many years $1.5 million will last: 93
Oklahoma
-
Population 65+: 642,174 (16.1%)
-
Annual cost of living after Social Security: $14,048
-
How many years $1.5 million will last: 107
Oregon
-
Population 65+: 789,610 (18.6%)
-
Annual cost of living after Social Security: $37,346
-
How many years $1.5 million will last: 40
Pennsylvania
-
Population 65+: 2,476,241 (19.1%)
-
Annual cost of living after Social Security: $18,974
-
How many years $1.5 million will last: 79
Rhode Island
-
Population 65+: 199,921 (18.3%)
-
Annual cost of living after Social Security: $36,920
-
How many years $1.5 million will last: 41
South Carolina
-
Population 65+: 963,569 (18.5%)
-
Annual cost of living after Social Security: $20,595
-
How many years $1.5 million will last: 73
South Dakota
-
Population 65+: 158,103 (17.6%)
-
Annual cost of living after Social Security: $21,074
-
How many years $1.5 million will last: 71
Tennessee
-
Population 65+: 1,172,740 (16.8%)
-
Annual cost of living after Social Security: $20,466
-
How many years $1.5 million will last: 73
Texas
-
Population 65+: 3,905,545 (13.2%)
-
Annual cost of living after Social Security: $21,155
-
How many years $1.5 million will last: 71
Utah
-
Population 65+: 387,028 (11.6%)
-
Annual cost of living after Social Security: $37,797
-
How many years $1.5 million will last: 40
Vermont
-
Population 65+: 134,141 (20.8%)
-
Annual cost of living after Social Security: $30,022
-
How many years $1.5 million will last: 50
Virginia
-
Population 65+: 1,410,160 (16.3%)
-
Annual cost of living after Social Security: $28,916
-
How many years $1.5 million will last: 52
Washington
-
Population 65+: 1,259,313 (16.3%)
-
Annual cost of living after Social Security: $45,629
-
How many years $1.5 million will last: 33
West Virginia
-
Population 65+: 368,989 (20.7%)
-
Annual cost of living after Social Security: $11,263
-
How many years $1.5 million will last: 133
Wisconsin
-
Population 65+: 1,062,121 (18%)
-
Annual cost of living after Social Security: $22,148
-
How many years $1.5 million will last: 68
Wyoming
-
Population 65+: 104,321 (18%)
-
Annual cost of living after Social Security: $24,826
-
How many years $1.5 million will last: 60
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find out how long $1.5 million in retirement savings plus Social Security benefits last in each state. For each state, GOBankingRates found total population, population ages 65 and over, total households and household median income — all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Using this data, the percentage of the population ages 65 and over was calculated. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous cost-of-living indexes. Using the cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs for retired residents, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location was calculated. The average single-family home value from November 2024 was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for each state. Assuming a 10% down payment and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average cost of living was calculated. The average Social Security benefits for one person ($1,877) was sourced from the Social Security Administration’s Monthly Statistical Snapshot for November 2024. Then the monthly total cost of living after Social Security benefits was calculated. Assuming a retirement savings of $1.5 million as well as the cost-of-living data, the drawdown time was calculated for each state. The data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 8, 2024.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Far $1.5 Million in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State