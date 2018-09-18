FanLogic Interactive Inc. Announces Representation Contract with Fred Robbins





Calgary, Alberta (FSCwire) - FanLogic Interactive Inc. (“FanLogic” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FLGC, OTCQB: FNNGF) is pleased to announce a Representation contract with Fred Robbins for the purpose of introduction of the FanLogic.email product to Professional and Collegiate sports teams, and athletes with widely recognized brands.

Fred Robbins is a former 12-year NFL veteran defensive tackle. Mr. Robbins played for Wake Forest University in College and for the Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and St. Louis Rams in the NFL. He was a Sports Illustrated All-Pro in 2008 and a Super Bowl Champion in 2008. Mr. Robbins is connected with current and former players and associated clubs, a member of the Deacon Club Board of Directors and founded and operates Mr. Robbins Neighborhood dedicated to providing guidance and mentorship to young athletes on their life journeys.

FanLogic.email enables sports teams, clubs and universities to offer their fans an email at their themed domain and represents a significant commercial revenue opportunity for the team, club or university and a simple way of monetizing fan bases. Example: johnsmith@roughcats.com

Branded emails allow fans to show support and loyalty to their team, club or school. FanLogic.email gives our customers the power to identify their fans and followers. It also gives the ability to provide opt in opportunities for advertising and marketing with discounts to email holders for merchandise, in stadium purchases, 3rd party sponsor products, season ticket offerings and donor programs, while better understanding their fans. For every one of the millions of fans worldwide who love their team, club or university a branded email lets the world know who they support.

FanLogic.email intends to commence signing new branded email customers in Q3 this year. Fans can now visit the FanLogic.email site and sign up to be alerted when their favorite sports organization, club or university is available.

Randy Brownell, CEO of FanLogic Interactive, stated, “Working with Fred Robbins is an exciting opportunity for us. Mr. Robbins brings passion and commitment to all his endeavors and through his collegiate and professional career has earned wide-ranging respect and has developed an extensive network within football circles. We are confident Fred will open many doors for FanLogic.”

Fred Robbins commented, “I am honored to introduce FanLogic.email to my colleagues. It is a breakthrough product and, I believe, the next big way for fans to express their love of a team. I was blown away when FanLogic.email was explained to me and had a 'why didn’t I think of that' moment.”

About FanLogic

FanLogic is a brand referral platform used to drive leads, increase brand exposure and collect pertinent consumer data. FanLogic’s digital lead and sales generation success is driven through its proprietary peer to peer referral based sweepstakes, loyalty programs and incentives, coupons, charitable initiatives, branded games, 50/50 lotteries and charity draws, and social daily fantasy sports and entertainment contests. FanLogic is the creator of the FanLogic Connect platform. FanLogic Connect is a marketing automation platform that drives qualified traffic to online and physical partner destinations via promotional events, sweepstakes and reward driven calls to action. FanLogic Connect also increases brand exposure and collects pertinent consumer data. FanLogic Connect provides clients the ability to monetize their social media following, and grow their existing audience while gathering highly valuable demographic and behavioral information.

