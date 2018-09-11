FanLogic enters into Definitive Sales Representative Agreement with T and C Sales Inc. to represent its new FanLogic.email platform





Calgary, AB (FSCwire) - FanLogic Interactive Inc. (TSXV: FLGC / OTCQB: FNNGF) (“FanLogic”) is pleased to announce the completion of a definitive sales representative agreement with T&C Sales Inc. for the purpose of selling the FanLogic.email platform.

Key management at T&C will be working with FanLogic management to aggressively sign up college and pro teams, introducing them to the team-specific email, targeted at loyal fans, who follow their teams and will want to own a unique digital expression supporting their favorite team. FanLogic anticipates the launch of the full FanLogic.email platform on or before September 30, 2018.

The FanLogic.email product

FanLogic.email enables sports teams, clubs and universities to offer their fans an email at their themed domain and represents a significant commercial revenue opportunity for the team, club or university and a simple way of monetizing fan bases. Example: johnsmith@roughcats.com

Branded emails allow fans to show support and loyalty to their team, club or school. FanLogic.email gives our customers the power to identify their fans and followers. It also gives the ability to provide opt in opportunities for advertising and marketing with discounts to email holders for merchandise, in stadium purchases, 3rd party sponsor products, season ticket offerings and donor programs, while better understanding their fans. For every one of the millions of fans worldwide who love their team, club or university a branded email lets the world know who they support.

FanLogic’s CEO, Randy Brownell commented: “We are excited to be working with T&C Sales Inc. and believe their industry knowledge, contacts and experience selling to college and professional teams makes them the ideal representative to rapidly introduce the FanLogic.email platform to a wide range of potential clients. We are working to create a strong sales presence through athletes and proven professionals that have serviced the sports markets and T&C Sales is a perfect partner to kick off the initiative. Furthermore, our planning with T&C has led us to anticipate teams selling the themed fan emails for $14.95 to $29.95 per year.”

About T&C Sales Inc.

T&C management has significant contacts and business relationships in the college athletic, alumni services and fundraising groups at many major US universities. T&C Sales has similar deep credentialed selling and activation capabilities to promote ticket sales, team merchandise and sponsorship programs for most professional leagues and teams, including the NFL and MLB.

FanLogic is driving the evolution in brand awareness and consumer loyalty utilizing Data Analytics, Gamification and social influencer marketing. FanLogic is a brand referral platform used to drive leads and increase brand engagement. FanLogic’s digital lead and sales generation success is driven through its proprietary peer to peer referral based contests, loyalty programs and incentives, coupons, sweepstakes, charitable initiatives, branded games, 50/50 lotteries and charity draws, social daily fantasy sports and entertainment contests and FanLogic.email branded email offering.

For more information about FanLogic.email, visit www.fanlogic.email or contact Randy Brownell, CEO, rbrownell@fanlogic.com or 888-330-0759.







To view the original release, please click here



Source: FanLogic Interactive Inc. (TSX Venture:FLGC, OTCQB:FNNGF, FWB:0BJN)



Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. https://www.fscwire.com

Copyright © 2018 FSCwire







