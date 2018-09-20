FanDuel to pay out disputed $82K football bet

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Online sports betting company FanDuel will pay a New Jersey man the full $82,000 he was promised when the company's system mistakenly generated 750-1 odds on the final moments of Sunday's Denver Broncos-Oakland Raiders game.

FanDuel will also pay several other customers who got erroneously inflated odds during an 18-second stretch in which the company's computers malfunctioned. It could immediately say how much the total payout will be.

The company tells The Associated Press it decided Thursday to pay Anthony Prince of Newark the full payout he was promised on his betting slip issued at the company's sports book at the Meadowlands Racetrack.

It says it changed its mind because "sports betting is supposed to be fun."

The company initially refused to pay, saying it is not obligated to pay for obvious errors.

Prince placed a late bet on the Broncos as they were in the last minute of a game-winning drive, kicking a field goal with 6 seconds to win 20-19. Fanduel says he should have been given 1- 6 odds, meaning he would have to bet $600 to win $100.

Instead, he wagered $110 at 750-1 odds because of a system glitch.

New Jersey gambling regulators promised to investigate.

Wayne Parry, The Associated Press