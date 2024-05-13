Fairfax, Falco, IPCO at 52-Week Highs on News

Advertisement
Fairfax Financial Holdings (T.FFH) hit a new 52-week high of $1,548.55 Monday. Fairfax has repurchased 275,000 subordinate voting shares for cancellation from its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Prem Watsa. The Purchased Shares are being repurchased by Fairfax at price of C$1,512.89, or US$1,106.48, per share at an aggregate cost of approximately US$304.3 million.

Falco Resources Ltd. (V.FPC) hit a new 52-week high of $5.80 Monday. Falco announced the opening of Espace Falco located at 157 rue Principale in Rouyn-Noranda. This new space is dedicated to meeting citizens, groups and organizations wishing to learn about the Falco Horne 5 project.

International Petroleum Corporation (T.IPCO) hit a new 52-week high of $18.88 Monday. IPCO repurchased a total of 245,200 IPC common shares during the period of May 1 to 10, under IPC’s normal course issuer bid / share repurchase program.

K92 Mining Inc. (T.KNT) hit a new 52-week high of $7.72 Monday. K92 announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Quarterly revenue was US$59.8 million, an increase of 48% from Q1 2023. Quarterly net income was US$3.1 million or $0.01 per share.

AltaGas Ltd. (T.ALA) hit a new 52-week high of $30.71 Monday. No news stories available today.

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (V.ALDE) hit a new 52-week high of $1.05 Monday. No news stories available today.

Aris Mining Corporation (T.ARIS) hit a new 52-week high of $5.99 Monday. No news stories available today.

Bird Construction Inc. (T.BDT) hit a new 52-week high of $20.43 Monday. No news stories available today.

Black Mammoth Metals Corporation (V.BMM) hit a new 52-week high of 64 cents Monday. No news stories available today.

Brookfield Corporation (T.BN) hit a new 52-week high of $60.09 Monday. No news stories available today.

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (T.BNRE) hit a new 52-week high of $60.10 Monday. No news stories available today.

Beyond Oil Ltd (C.BOIL) hit a new 52-week high of 90 cents Monday. No news stories available today.

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (V.CKG) hit a new 52-week high of $2.68 Monday. No news stories available today.

Defiance Silver Corp. (V.DEF) hit a new 52-week high of 30 cents Monday. No news stories available today.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Class A Shares (T.DF) hit a new 52-week high of $4.98 Monday. No news stories available today.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (T.DLCG) hit a new 52-week high of $3.50 Monday. No news stories available today.

District Metals Corp. (V.DMX) hit a new 52-week high of 44.5 cents Monday. No news stories available today.

Medical Facilities Corporation (T.DR) hit a new 52-week high of $11.73 Monday. No news stories available today.

ADF Group Inc. (T.DRX) hit a new 52-week high of $15.55 Monday. No news stories available today.

Canoe EIT Income Fund (T.EIT.UN) hit a new 52-week high of $13.94 Monday. No news stories available today.

North American Financial 15 Split Corp. (T.FFN) hit a new 52-week high of $5.80 Monday. No news stories available today.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (T.FVI) hit a new 52-week high of $6.93 Monday. No news stories available today.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (T.GTE) hit a new 52-week high of $12.69 Monday. No news stories available today.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (T.HBM) hit a new 52-week high of $12.06 Monday. No news stories available today.

International Battery Metals Ltd (C.IBAT) hit a new 52-week high of $1.98 Monday. No news stories available today.

IAMGOLD Corporation (T.IMG) hit a new 52-week high of $5.77 Monday. No news stories available today.

Kinross Gold (T.K) hit a new 52-week high of $10.36 Monday. No news stories available today.