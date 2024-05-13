Fairfax, Falco, IPCO at 52-Week Highs on News
Fairfax Financial Holdings (T.FFH) hit a new 52-week high of $1,548.55 Monday. Fairfax has repurchased 275,000 subordinate voting shares for cancellation from its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Prem Watsa. The Purchased Shares are being repurchased by Fairfax at price of C$1,512.89, or US$1,106.48, per share at an aggregate cost of approximately US$304.3 million.
Falco Resources Ltd. (V.FPC) hit a new 52-week high of $5.80 Monday. Falco announced the opening of Espace Falco located at 157 rue Principale in Rouyn-Noranda. This new space is dedicated to meeting citizens, groups and organizations wishing to learn about the Falco Horne 5 project.
International Petroleum Corporation (T.IPCO) hit a new 52-week high of $18.88 Monday. IPCO repurchased a total of 245,200 IPC common shares during the period of May 1 to 10, under IPC’s normal course issuer bid / share repurchase program.
K92 Mining Inc. (T.KNT) hit a new 52-week high of $7.72 Monday. K92 announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Quarterly revenue was US$59.8 million, an increase of 48% from Q1 2023. Quarterly net income was US$3.1 million or $0.01 per share.
