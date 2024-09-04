Is Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO) Splitting Soon?

We recently published a list of 10 Stocks That May Be Splitting Soon. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Fair Isaac Corp. (NYSE:FICO) stands against the other stocks that may be splitting soon.

Understanding Stock Splits

A stock split is when a company literally splits its stocks – it divides its existing shares into multiple new shares. This increases the number of shares outstanding without changing the company’s overall value while making the stock more affordable and accessible to smaller investors.

A company’s board of directors determines the ratio of a stock split. This can range from a common 2-for-1 split, and go as far as 100-for-1, or more. For instance, in a 2-for-1 split, each existing share is divided into two new shares. The price per share is reduced by half, but the total market capitalization remains unchanged. So, a stock split can increase liquidity and potentially attract more investors, by giving 2 shares valued at $50, instead of 1 at $100, and the company’s market cap is not impacted.

As the share price adjusts downward, dividends per share will also be adjusted to maintain the same total dividend payout. Similarly, all things tied to the share price are adjusted according to the split. However stock splits are non-dilutive, so existing shareholders’ voting rights remain unchanged.

Stock splits aren’t just beneficial to small investors trying to buy shares in big companies, they can also benefit companies by allowing them to repurchase shares at a lower price. But in one way or another, the eventual goal is to enhance a stock’s appeal to investors and make it more accessible to retail or individual investors.

At the end of the day, a stock split does not inherently create additional value for a company, a good company remains a good company after a stock split. Similarly, a bad company remains a bad company. A temporary reduction in share price followed by higher investor interest might cause the stock to surge in the short run, but no meaningful impact should be expected in the long run.

Experts Weight In on The Market Situation Right Now

We’ve seen a range of high-profile stock splits in 2024, especially in the semiconductor space. They seem to be the new cool thing to do for every company. However, these moves should be treated as no more than just making shares more accessible to smaller investors, and value investors should focus on fundamentals when they’re contemplating their next best idea.

The markets have been on a wild ride, all thanks to AI. The valuations have gotten out of hand, but we’ve also seen some corrections. Analysts are expecting earnings growth of 15% in 2025 along with rate cuts of up to 225 basis points. The Fed is expected to deliver its first cut in September after hiking interest rates constantly and holding them higher for longer. Jeff Krumpelman, the chief investment strategist at Mariner Wealth Advisors, and Julie Biel, the chief market strategist at Kayne Anderson Rudnick, recently appeared together on CNBC to discuss these dynamics and both had similar but contrasting opinions.

Krumpelman expressed optimism, citing strong fundamentals and improving economic indicators, particularly inflation. He believes we’re not in a recessionary scenario and sees potential for the S&P 500 to reach 6,000 by mid-2025, driven by solid earnings growth, healthy guidance, and projected GDP growth of 1.5% to 2.0%. Here’s what he said:

“We look at the individual stocks, we find a broadening market, and we find general health in terms of earnings growth and valuation. So, we’re optimistic and constructive.”

Biel, on the other hand, raised concerns about potential risks related to high valuations making stocks more fragile. She emphasized that the last time the market was this optimistic was back in 1984, just once in modern history. Biel remained cautiously optimistic and pointed to the $1 trillion in credit card debt and rising delinquency rates.

Most successful companies have a history of stock splits, but their share prices consistently return to levels where another split is warranted. Yet it is a widely practiced phenomenon and investors globally anticipate such moves from big companies to improve trust. In this context, we’re going to talk about the top 10 stocks that may be splitting soon.

Is Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO) Splitting Soon?

A hands-on approach: technicians working on data management products in an open lab space.

Fair Isaac Corp. (NYSE:FICO)

Share Price as of August 30: $1,713.29

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 42

Fair Isaac Corp. (NYSE:FICO) is a data analytics company focused on credit scoring services, which uses the FICO score, a measure of consumer credit risk widely used in the US to measure an individual’s creditworthiness. It also provides other solutions for financial services, healthcare, retail, and telecommunications.

In FQ3 2024, the company repurchased 196,000 shares of Fair Isaac Corp. (NYSE:FICO) at an average price of $1,293 per share and announced a new Board authorization for $1 billion of share repurchase.

Such actions have prompted the share price to surge 90.64% in just 1 year. One can anticipate a stock split following this surge, especially considering the company’s history of 4 stock splits in 1995, 2001, 2002, and 2004.

Overall, the company has been performing well. Management highlighted new features of the FICO Platform, which aims to enhance real-time decision-making for businesses. These features include improved data management, faster model optimization, enhanced credit risk modeling, and better decision simulation capabilities. Westpac NZ has successfully used the FICO Platform to meet evolving customer and regulatory requirements.

Fair Isaac Corp. (NYSE:FICO) reported strong FQ3 results with total revenue up 12.33% to $447.85 million. The earnings per share were $6.25 in this period. The Americas region contributed 85% of total revenue. The company’s scores segment saw the highest increase by 20%, driven by B2B growth, offset by B2C decline.

The company is held by 42 hedge funds. The largest stake is positioned at $1,306,668,338 by Valley Forge Capital.

Fair Isaac Corp.’s (NYSE:FICO) software business is thriving, driven by strong SaaS bookings and a successful FICO World event. The scores business continues to excel, offering valuable solutions, with a commitment to financial education, inclusion, and an aim to reach underserved communities.

Conestoga Capital Advisors stated the following regarding Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

“Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO): FICO is a leader in predictive analytics and decision management software and is also the provider of FICO credit scores. Fiscal 2Q24 results came in ahead of consensus’ expectations, with upside in revenue and margins due to special pricing in the Scores business. This also drove a healthy non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) beat. While software revenue and bookings fell a bit short of expectations, platform growth continues at a solid pace and margins showed further signs of scaling higher. Importantly, FICO’s pricing power remains intact, and we believe this bodes well for future results.”

Overall FICO ranks 9th on our list of stocks that may be splitting soon. While we acknowledge the potential of FICO as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold great promise for delivering high returns and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than FICO but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

