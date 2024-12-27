'Failure is not an option': Fire-torn Jasper entering new year with hope and anxiety

JASPER, ALTA. — This year, Kim Stark's kids took responsibility for decorating the family Christmas tree.

Ornaments include toy cars, puzzle pieces, string and a pair of binoculars — things her three young daughters had handy after the family lost their home in summer’s devastating Jasper wildfire.

"I have the most wonderful tree on the planet," said Stark.

"It's part of our story and part of who we are.

“If (the kids) are happy, I'm happy."

Stark is part of the fabric of the Jasper townsite, a 10-year member of the fire department and owner of a coffee shop and bakery.

Her family, plus three furry pets and a fish, are living in a condo as they navigate rebuilding their home.

“(The kids) miss our house, and we talk about our house,” said Stark.

“We make sure we go to our neighbourhood, so that it doesn't become somebody else's neighbourhood.”

Stark and other residents are anxious and nervous for the future following the fire that hit the town July 24.

About 5,000 residents and 20,000 visitors were safely evacuated before the fire breached the western edge of town and destroyed 350 homes and businesses, including 820 housings units. The Insurance Bureau of Canada pegged the damage at $880 million.

Six months after the fire, debris is still being cleared — lot by lot.

Locals including Stark are quick to say things could have been worse. But anxiety over temporary living situations and what may be a long and slow rebuild process has many residents and municipal leaders feeling unsettled heading into 2025.

For Sabrina Charlebois and David Leoni, the top concern is the Alberta government's $112-million modular housing project. It's to put up 250 pre-built rental units in the town and rent them to those displaced by the fire.

Social Services Minister Jason Nixon said the first homes should be ready by late January or early February, with the rest in April. The majority are to be multi-bedroom suites to accommodate families.

“If we can get all of our approvals on time, we definitely are on time to be able to build in the context of what we promised,” Nixon said.

It’s complicated, he added, given there are layers of government with an Alberta town in a national park.

Charlebois was born and raised in Jasper. The fire destroyed her childhood home, which her late father built, as well as the salon where she worked.

"It's better than nothing," she said of the housing project, noting at least 2,000 residents were displaced so demand could outnumber the new units.

Charlebois, who has been staying in a hotel, said it's understandable projects like this take time. But "we're six months into this, and there's no homes for anyone."

