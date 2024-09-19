Facts about the New Brunswick election campaign

FREDERICTON — A quick look at some of the issues in the New Brunswick election campaign:

HEALTH CARE

Conservatives: introduce "incremental improvements"

Liberals: open 30 community-care clinics

Greens: spend more to recruit and retain health-care professionals; establish collaborative family practice teams

CRIME AND SAFETY

Conservatives: use legislation to force certain people into drug or mental health treatment

Liberals: offer wrap-around services for those needing housing and help with addictions

Greens: implement a community policing strategy; improve access to mental health care and build supportive housing for vulnerable populations

HOUSING

Conservatives: no rent cap, but more money for housing; reduce wait-list for a “direct-to-rental benefit" for families and seniors

Liberals: remove provincial sales tax from multi-unit builds; introduce rent cap and reform property tax system

Greens: introduce rent cap

GENDER EQUITY

Conservatives: ensure children under 16 must have parental consent before teachers can use their preferred names and pronouns

Liberals and Greens: reverse the government's policy

ASYLUM SEEKERS

Conservatives: oppose federal plan to allow in more asylum seekers

Liberals: more information needed about federal plan

Greens: remove barriers for refugee claimants

TAXES

Conservatives: reduce HST from 15 to 13 per cent by 2026

Liberals: lower taxes on power bills; eliminate carbon adjuster gas tax

Greens: reduce HST if budget allows for it

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2024.

The Canadian Press