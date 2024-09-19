Facts about the New Brunswick election campaign
FREDERICTON — A quick look at some of the issues in the New Brunswick election campaign:
HEALTH CARE
Conservatives: introduce "incremental improvements"
Liberals: open 30 community-care clinics
Greens: spend more to recruit and retain health-care professionals; establish collaborative family practice teams
CRIME AND SAFETY
Conservatives: use legislation to force certain people into drug or mental health treatment
Liberals: offer wrap-around services for those needing housing and help with addictions
Greens: implement a community policing strategy; improve access to mental health care and build supportive housing for vulnerable populations
HOUSING
Conservatives: no rent cap, but more money for housing; reduce wait-list for a “direct-to-rental benefit" for families and seniors
Liberals: remove provincial sales tax from multi-unit builds; introduce rent cap and reform property tax system
Greens: introduce rent cap
GENDER EQUITY
Conservatives: ensure children under 16 must have parental consent before teachers can use their preferred names and pronouns
Liberals and Greens: reverse the government's policy
ASYLUM SEEKERS
Conservatives: oppose federal plan to allow in more asylum seekers
Liberals: more information needed about federal plan
Greens: remove barriers for refugee claimants
TAXES
Conservatives: reduce HST from 15 to 13 per cent by 2026
Liberals: lower taxes on power bills; eliminate carbon adjuster gas tax
Greens: reduce HST if budget allows for it
