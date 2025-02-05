Factbox-What are Ukraine's rare earths and why does Trump want them?

KYIV (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he wanted Ukraine to supply the country with rare earths in return for financially supporting Kyiv's war effort against Russia.

The remark appears to overlap with part of a war strategy, known as the "victory plan", that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy presented to Kyiv's allies, including Donald Trump, last autumn.

Among other things, the plan proposes reaching agreements with foreign partners to provide joint access to Ukraine's strategically valuable resources.

It was not immediately clear if Trump was referring to all types of critical minerals or just to rare earths. He said the United States was looking to do a deal with Ukraine for "their rare earths and other things."

Rare earths are a group of 17 metals used to make magnets that turn power into motion for electric vehicles, cell phones, missile systems and other electronics. There are no known substitutes.

China, with whom Trump has threatened a trade war, is the world's largest producer of rare earths and many other critical minerals.

Trump has also expressed interest in making Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark which also sits on large rare earth deposits, a part of the U.S. since his reelection.

The U.S. Geological Survey considers 50 minerals to be critical, including several types of rare earths, nickel and lithium.

Ukraine has deposits of 22 of the 34 minerals identified by the European Union as critical, according to economy ministry data. This includes industrial and construction materials, ferroalloy, precious and non-ferrous metals and some rare earth elements. Ukraine also has significant reserves of coal; however, most of them are now under the control of Russia in occupied territory.

Following is an overview of Ukraine's natural resources that could be of interest to the U.S. and other partners.

WHAT ARE UKRAINE'S RARE EARTHS AND WHAT ARE THEY USED FOR?

Known as the bread basket of Europe, Ukraine also boasts vast mineral resources.

Some of those critical raw materials are essential for industries such as defence, high-tech appliances, aerospace and green energy.

According to the Institute of Geology, Ukraine possesses rare earth elements such as lanthanum and cerium, used in TVs and lighting, neodymium, used in wind turbines and EV batteries, as well as erbium and yttrium, whose applications range from nuclear power to lasers. The European Union-funded research also indicates that Ukraine has scandium reserves. Detailed data on reserves are classified.

