Factbox-UK firms flag hundreds of millions in costs from increase in national insurance, wages

(Reuters) -British companies have flagged an increase of about 820 million pounds ($1.04 billion) in costs related to a rise in employers' social security contributions following Finance Minister Rachel Reeves' maiden budget in October.

They also expect the increase in National Insurance Contributions (NIC) that employers pay and the minimum wages to fuel inflation.

Here's what some companies across sectors have said so far:

RETAILERS

British supermarket chain Sainsbury's, which employs around 150,000 people, said it was facing headwinds of 140 million pounds from the national insurance change.

Marks & Spencer said the national insurance increase would cost it around 60 million pounds in its next financial year, which starts in April. A 6.7% rise in minimum wage will add another 60 million pounds.

Britain's third-largest supermarket Asda said the national insurance change would cost it 100 million pounds next year and warned it would "probably be inflationary to some degree".

Primark-owner Associated British Foods said the national insurance change would cost the clothing retailer, which employs 40,000 people in the UK, "tens of millions" of pounds, though the rise in the minimum wage was anticipated.

Kitchen and joinery retailer Howden Joinery said the expected annualised cost impact of higher contributions to employers' national insurance and the increase in the national minimum wage was around 18 million pounds.

LOGISTICS

International Distribution Services, the owner of Royal Mail, which employs nearly 130,000 people in Britain, said changes to the NIC will cost around 120 million pounds a year.

TELECOM

BT, employer of more than 100,000 people, said the NIC change would increase its costs by close to 100 million pounds next year, about 0.5% of its total cost base.

PUBS & RESTAURANTS

JD Wetherspoon, a major British pub operator that employs more than 40,000 people, said its annual costs would increase by about 60 million pounds in 2025, with its NIC rising by an estimated two-thirds.

British pub group Young & Co's Brewery, which employees about 7,700 people, warned that rising NIC and minimum wages will increase its annual costs by about 11 million pounds, starting April.

HOMEBUILDERS

Persimmon expects costs from a hike in national insurance to be about 5 million pounds over the next year.

Vistry also estimated a 5-million-pound impact in fiscal year 2025 from the increase in employer NIC.

OUTSOURCERS

Serco Group said the UK government's national insurance tax changes would increase its direct labour costs by around 20 million pounds per year and that it was exploring ways to offset these costs.

Story Continues