Factbox-Trump likely to turn to tested trade law tools in his tariff offensive

By David Lawder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is widely expected to again turn to a favorite legal tool to underpin threatened tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada and China: the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, one of several legal avenues to impose his broader tariff agenda.

Trump this week fired the first trade-related broadside of his second term - eight weeks before taking office - threatening 25% duties on goods from Mexico and Canada and an additional 10% tariffs on Chinese goods to push them to clamp down on the flow of the deadly opioid fentanyl and illegal migrants into the U.S.

Trade lawyers and other experts say there is ample authority for him to move quickly without approval from Congress. Here are the key tools he could use in his sweeping tariff agenda:

INTERNATIONAL EMERGENCY ECONOMIC POWERS ACT

Trump could declare a national emergency over the fentanyl crisis and the southern U.S. border, which would unlock the use of this statute, enacted in 1977 and updated in 2001 to impose tariffs or financial sanctions.

Trump invoked that statute a number of times during his first term, including to back up his threat of a 5% tariff on Mexican goods. He dropped the threat after Mexico vowed to deploy security forces to stem the flow of illegal immigrants into the U.S.

The then-Republican president also said the statute gave him the authority to "order" U.S. companies to leave China, and towards the end of his term in August 2020 he invoked the law again in an attempt to ban Chinese-owned video platform TikTok.

Congress can revoke the use of the statute by passing a joint declaration of disapproval. "But that's a heavy lift, especially for a Republican Congress" at the start of Trump's term, said Stephen Kho, a trade lawyer at Akin Gump and former China trade enforcement counsel at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

Courts have generally upheld challenges to the statute and its predecessor, the 1917 Trading with the Enemy Act, which then-President Richard Nixon invoked in 1971 to impose a 10% supplemental duty on all U.S. imports to ease a balance of payments crisis and push Germany and Japan to revalue their currencies against the dollar.

SECTION 232, TRADE EXPANSION ACT OF 1962

Trump has proposed broad 10%-20% tariffs on all U.S. imports. Like Nixon, Trump could invoke the IEEPA for this, but would face a higher standard of defining an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the national security, foreign policy or economy of the U.S.

