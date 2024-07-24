Facebook and Instagram remove 60,000 Nigerian sextortion accounts

Teenage boy looking at cell phone

Facebook and Instagram have removed tens of thousands of Nigerian accounts carrying out “sextortion” scams that targeted teenagers and were linked to suicides.

Meta, the social networks’ parent company, said it had taken down 63,000 accounts in Nigeria that were attempting to blackmail young men and boys after tricking them into sending nude images.

A group of scammers known as the Yahoo Boys have been linked to the schemes. Meta described the group as a loosely organised set of criminals and said it had removed a series of pages and groups giving users in Nigeria tips on how to scam users.

The scammers are believed to target young men and boys largely in the US by posing as teenage girls, sending stolen or AI-generated nude images and asking the male victims to send images back.

At that point they seek to extort cash. The FBI says it has recorded at least 12,600 cases of online sextortion and that the crime has been linked to 20 suicides.

Meta said that included in the 63,000 accounts was a network of 2,500 accounts linked to a group of 20 individuals. It said that while the majority of victims were adults, some scammers attempted to contact under-18s.

Instagram changed its settings to protect users from scammers earlier this year, blocking strangers from messaging underage users by default and blurring nudity in direct messages.

Under-18s will now be warned about potential negative consequences of sending nude images on Instagram

However many sextortion scammers typically befriend users before messaging them, a Bloomberg investigation found earlier this year.

The Internet Watch Foundation, a British online safety organisation, recorded an eightfold surge in sextortion scams containing child abuse material last year. Nine out of ten cases targeted boys.

Two Nigerian brothers, Samuel Ogoshi, 22, and Samson Ogoshi, 20, were extradited to the US last year and have pleaded guilty to conspiring to sexually exploit teenage boys. They are awaiting sentencing on the charges.

Messages from Samuel Ogoshi were linked to the suicide of Jordan DeMay, a 17-year-old who was blackmailed after sharing an intimate picture with someone he believed was a teenage girl in 2022.

Meta said it had banned the Yahoo Boys gang and that it was developing new techniques to identify and stop sextortion scams before they happen.

The scammers often share scripts and tips in order to make themselves sound more like local teenage girls. They send friend requests to dozens of people at once to appear more authentic to victims because the accounts have friends in common.

“Financial sextortion is a horrific crime that can have devastating consequences,” Meta said. “Our teams have deep experience in fighting this crime and work closely with experts to recognise the tactics scammers use, understand how they evolve and develop effective ways to help stop them.”