Bitcoin hits new all-time high as it surges to near US$69,000, beating previous record

Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads down in widespread outage

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

Users of Meta's Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger platforms are experiencing login issues in what appears to be a widespread outage.

Internet traffic observer Down Detector is reporting vast outages on several Meta platforms Tuesday. The problems are being reported across the world, suggesting that the outage could be global.

London-based internet monitoring firm Netblocks said on X that four Meta platforms -- Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads -- were “currently experiencing outages related to login sessions in multiple countries.” But the firm, which advocates for internet freedom, said there was no sign of “country-level internet disruptions or filtering,” which are typically imposed by governments.

Andy Stone, Meta's head communications, acknowledged the issues on X, formerly known as Twitter, and said the company is “working on this now.”

