Facebook and Instagram hit by widespread outages

The outages were first reported at about 3.30pm GMT. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA

Facebook and Instagram are experiencing severe issues, as of Tuesday afternoon UK time, with the services refusing login attempts and feeds stalling. The outages were first reported at about 3.30pm GMT.

Unusually, the issues have coincided with login problems on Google’s platform, suggesting a common cause between the outages at two tech conglomerates who largely control their own infrastructure.

Meta’s business status page reported a number of disruptions, including “major disruptions” for the group’s admin centre, as well as for Facebook login, the service which allows users to log in to third-party services using their Facebook details. That, in turn, has led to some reporting outages at a variety of other sites.

At 4pm GMT, Meta updated the entire status page to report “unknown” status for all services other than Messenger API for Instagram. Some Meta services, such as WhatsApp and the Facebook Ads Transparency page, were apparently still working. At 4.15pm, the Meta status page stopped working.

Google’s ads status page reports a disruption to the company’s Ad Manager beginning at about 3.30pm GMT. The company said it was investigating reports of other issues. But the company’s hiccups are more contained than those of Meta, with most consumer-facing services, including Search and YouTube, still up without issue. Problems with the company’s login service, however, have affected some business customers, including the Guardian.

A systemic internet issue is likely to be the root cause, with sporadic issues also being reported by users of sites including X and Microsoft’s Teams.

The outages are unlikely to be as severe as Facebook’s 2021 outage, when a configuration error in a little-known protocol called BGP led to the company accidentally deleting its own address from the systems that allow servers to talk to each other on the internet.

Although that error was spotted immediately, it took several hours for the fix to be enacted and take effect – in part because the company’s engineers could no longer gain remote access to their own servers to fix the problem, nor could they use their corporate passes to get through the electronic locks to gain physical access.

Meta and Google have been contacted for comment.