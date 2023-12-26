FACB Industries Berhad (KLSE:FACBIND) Has Announced That Its Dividend Will Be Reduced To MYR0.017

The board of FACB Industries Incorporated Berhad (KLSE:FACBIND) has announced it will be reducing its dividend by 35% from last year's payment of MYR0.026 on the 17th of January, with shareholders receiving MYR0.017. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 2.7%, which is lower than the average for the industry.

View our latest analysis for FACB Industries Berhad

FACB Industries Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Prior to this announcement, FACB Industries Berhad's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 34.4% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 14% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

KLSE:FACBIND Historic Dividend December 26th 2023

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.032 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.034. Dividend payments have grown at less than 1% a year over this period. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. FACB Industries Berhad has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 34% per annum. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

In Summary

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for FACB Industries Berhad that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.