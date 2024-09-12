FAA administrator to testify before Senate panel on Boeing oversight

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the Federal Aviation Administration will testify on Sept. 25 before the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations on the planemaker's oversight of Boeing, a committee aide told Reuters.

The committee, led by Senator Richard Blumenthal, in June sharply questioned then Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun on the planemaker's safety record. The hearing later this month titled "FAA Oversight of Boeing's Broken Safety Culture" comes as Whitaker has ramped up scrutiny of the planemaker since a Jan. 5 mid-air emergency in a new Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX and acknowledged it should have done more before the incident.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)