F5 Inc (FFIV) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Revenue and Strong Software Growth ...

The company expects revenue growth to accelerate in FY25, with a projected growth range of 4% to 5% from FY24, driven by a large software renewal opportunity and improving demand trends.

F5 Inc ( NASDAQ:FFIV ) has successfully transformed from a hardware-centric company to a leader in security and software for hybrid multi-cloud environments.

The company achieved a non-GAAP EPS of $3.67, which was $0.17 above the top end of their guidance range, indicating improved operating margins.

F5 Inc ( NASDAQ:FFIV ) delivered a record Q4 with $747 million in revenues, up 6% year over year, exceeding the high end of their guidance range.

F5 Inc ( NASDAQ:FFIV ) has not baked in significant contributions from AI opportunities in their FY25 guidance, suggesting uncertainty in this emerging area.

The company anticipates only low single-digit revenue growth in the first half of FY25, indicating a cautious outlook for the early part of the fiscal year.

Despite strong software growth, the SaaS and managed services revenue declined by 5% year over year due to planned legacy offering retirements and transitions.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you detail the composition of the strong software results in the quarter? Was it driven by renewals or new business? A: The outperformance came from two main factors: expansion within the existing renewal base and new business activity from projects that had been delayed. This resulted in strong upside in software for the quarter and improved our outlook for FY25. - Francis Pelzer, CFO

Q: Why is there a high single-digit growth guidance for software in FY25 despite strong growth in FY24? A: The guidance is driven by the macro trend of enterprises adopting hybrid and multi-cloud architectures. While AI is an emerging opportunity, significant contributions from AI are expected more in FY26 and beyond. - Francois Locoh-Donou, CEO

Q: Is the improvement in systems revenue due to share gains or accelerated refresh cycles? A: The strength in systems is due to both competitive replacement opportunities and a more material tech refresh of our installed base. Customers are now more certain about their budgets and are reinvesting in their hardware infrastructure. - Francois Locoh-Donou, CEO

Q: What is the expected cadence of subscription revenue in FY25? A: The renewal base is more weighted to the second half of the year, which will likely result in stronger software growth in the second half. The variability in revenue is due to the timing of renewals and the recognition of term-based licenses. - Cooper Werner, SVP of Finance

Q: Can you elaborate on the BIG-IP NGINX for Kubernetes and its target customer base? A: The solution targets enterprises and service providers building AI factories at scale. It increases GPU utilization and serves multiple AI workloads. The opportunity is expected to materialize more in FY26 and beyond. - Francois Locoh-Donou, CEO

