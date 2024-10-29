GuruFocus.com

F5 Inc (FFIV) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Revenue and Strong Software Growth ...

  • Revenue: $747 million in Q4, up 6% year over year.

  • Software Revenue Growth: 19% in Q4.

  • Non-GAAP EPS: $3.67 in Q4, $0.17 above guidance.

  • Global Services Revenue: $388 million in Q4, up 2% year over year.

  • Product Revenue: $358 million in Q4, up 10% year over year.

  • Systems Revenue: $130 million in Q4, down 3% year over year.

  • Subscription-based Software Revenue: $204 million in Q4, 89% of total software revenue.

  • Recurring Revenue: 78% of total revenue in Q4.

  • GAAP Gross Margin: 80.8% in Q4.

  • Non-GAAP Gross Margin: 83% in Q4.

  • GAAP Operating Margin: 25.6% in Q4.

  • Non-GAAP Operating Margin: 34.4% in Q4.

  • Cash Flow from Operations: $247 million in Q4.

  • Deferred Revenue: $1.8 billion, up 1% year over year.

  • Share Repurchases: $100 million in Q4, $500 million in FY24.

  • FY24 Revenue: $2.82 billion, at the top end of guidance.

  • Software Revenue FY24: $735 million, up 11% year over year.

  • Security Revenue FY24: $1.1 billion, 41% of total revenue.

  • Non-GAAP Net Income FY24: $794 million, $13.37 per share.

Release Date: October 28, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) delivered a record Q4 with $747 million in revenues, up 6% year over year, exceeding the high end of their guidance range.

  • Software revenue grew by 19% year over year, highlighting strong performance in this segment.

  • The company achieved a non-GAAP EPS of $3.67, which was $0.17 above the top end of their guidance range, indicating improved operating margins.

  • F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) has successfully transformed from a hardware-centric company to a leader in security and software for hybrid multi-cloud environments.

  • The company expects revenue growth to accelerate in FY25, with a projected growth range of 4% to 5% from FY24, driven by a large software renewal opportunity and improving demand trends.

Negative Points

  • Despite strong software growth, the SaaS and managed services revenue declined by 5% year over year due to planned legacy offering retirements and transitions.

  • APAC region revenue declined by 3%, representing a challenge in that geographical market.

  • The company anticipates only low single-digit revenue growth in the first half of FY25, indicating a cautious outlook for the early part of the fiscal year.

  • F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) has not baked in significant contributions from AI opportunities in their FY25 guidance, suggesting uncertainty in this emerging area.

  • Service provider demand remains constrained, with the sector not showing a broad recovery, impacting overall growth potential.

