F5 Inc (FFIV) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Revenue and Strong Software Growth ...

Revenue: $747 million in Q4, up 6% year over year.
Software Revenue Growth: 19% in Q4.
Non-GAAP EPS: $3.67 in Q4, $0.17 above guidance.
Global Services Revenue: $388 million in Q4, up 2% year over year.
Product Revenue: $358 million in Q4, up 10% year over year.
Systems Revenue: $130 million in Q4, down 3% year over year.
Subscription-based Software Revenue: $204 million in Q4, 89% of total software revenue.
Recurring Revenue: 78% of total revenue in Q4.
GAAP Gross Margin: 80.8% in Q4.
Non-GAAP Gross Margin: 83% in Q4.
GAAP Operating Margin: 25.6% in Q4.
Non-GAAP Operating Margin: 34.4% in Q4.
Cash Flow from Operations: $247 million in Q4.
Deferred Revenue: $1.8 billion, up 1% year over year.
Share Repurchases: $100 million in Q4, $500 million in FY24.
FY24 Revenue: $2.82 billion, at the top end of guidance.
Software Revenue FY24: $735 million, up 11% year over year.
Security Revenue FY24: $1.1 billion, 41% of total revenue.
Non-GAAP Net Income FY24: $794 million, $13.37 per share.
Release Date: October 28, 2024
Positive Points
F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) delivered a record Q4 with $747 million in revenues, up 6% year over year, exceeding the high end of their guidance range.
Software revenue grew by 19% year over year, highlighting strong performance in this segment.
The company achieved a non-GAAP EPS of $3.67, which was $0.17 above the top end of their guidance range, indicating improved operating margins.
F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) has successfully transformed from a hardware-centric company to a leader in security and software for hybrid multi-cloud environments.
The company expects revenue growth to accelerate in FY25, with a projected growth range of 4% to 5% from FY24, driven by a large software renewal opportunity and improving demand trends.
Negative Points
Despite strong software growth, the SaaS and managed services revenue declined by 5% year over year due to planned legacy offering retirements and transitions.
APAC region revenue declined by 3%, representing a challenge in that geographical market.
The company anticipates only low single-digit revenue growth in the first half of FY25, indicating a cautious outlook for the early part of the fiscal year.
F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) has not baked in significant contributions from AI opportunities in their FY25 guidance, suggesting uncertainty in this emerging area.
Service provider demand remains constrained, with the sector not showing a broad recovery, impacting overall growth potential.
Q & A Highlights
Q: Can you detail the composition of the strong software results in the quarter? Was it driven by renewals or new business? A: The outperformance came from two main factors: expansion within the existing renewal base and new business activity from projects that had been delayed. This resulted in strong upside in software for the quarter and improved our outlook for FY25. - Francis Pelzer, CFO
Q: Why is there a high single-digit growth guidance for software in FY25 despite strong growth in FY24? A: The guidance is driven by the macro trend of enterprises adopting hybrid and multi-cloud architectures. While AI is an emerging opportunity, significant contributions from AI are expected more in FY26 and beyond. - Francois Locoh-Donou, CEO
Q: Is the improvement in systems revenue due to share gains or accelerated refresh cycles? A: The strength in systems is due to both competitive replacement opportunities and a more material tech refresh of our installed base. Customers are now more certain about their budgets and are reinvesting in their hardware infrastructure. - Francois Locoh-Donou, CEO
Q: What is the expected cadence of subscription revenue in FY25? A: The renewal base is more weighted to the second half of the year, which will likely result in stronger software growth in the second half. The variability in revenue is due to the timing of renewals and the recognition of term-based licenses. - Cooper Werner, SVP of Finance
Q: Can you elaborate on the BIG-IP NGINX for Kubernetes and its target customer base? A: The solution targets enterprises and service providers building AI factories at scale. It increases GPU utilization and serves multiple AI workloads. The opportunity is expected to materialize more in FY26 and beyond. - Francois Locoh-Donou, CEO
