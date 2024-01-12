EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc's Chief Medical Officer Dario Paggiarino Sells 22,913 Shares

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT), a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating eye diseases. The company's portfolio includes treatments for conditions such as uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and other eye diseases.According to a recent SEC filing, the insider, Chief Medical Officer Dario Paggiarino, sold 22,913 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc on January 8, 2024. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a total of 54,996 shares sold and no shares purchased.

The insider transaction history for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc shows a pattern of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been 15 insider sells and only 2 insider buys during this period.On the valuation front, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc's shares were trading at $21.13 on the day of the insider's recent sale, resulting in a market cap of approximately $959.441 million.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 3.6, indicating that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value of $5.87. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

