What EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EYPT) 194% Share Price Gain Is Not Telling You

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) shareholders would be excited to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 194% gain and recovering from prior weakness. The last 30 days were the cherry on top of the stock's 725% gain in the last year, which is nothing short of spectacular.

Since its price has surged higher, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals may be sending very bearish signals at the moment with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 21.6x, since almost half of all companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry in the United States have P/S ratios under 3.1x and even P/S lower than 0.7x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/S.

How Has EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Performed Recently?

Recent times haven't been great for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals as its revenue has been rising slower than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is high because investors think this lacklustre revenue performance will improve markedly. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The High P/S Ratio?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals would need to produce outstanding growth that's well in excess of the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered virtually the same number to the company's top line as the year before. Still, the latest three year period was better as it's delivered a decent 18% overall rise in revenue. Therefore, it's fair to say that revenue growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should bring diminished returns, with revenue decreasing 2.6% each year as estimated by the nine analysts watching the company. That's not great when the rest of the industry is expected to grow by 53% per annum.

With this in mind, we find it intriguing that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals' P/S is closely matching its industry peers. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. There's a very good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the negative growth outlook.

What Does EyePoint Pharmaceuticals' P/S Mean For Investors?

The strong share price surge has lead to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals' P/S soaring as well. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently trades on a much higher than expected P/S for a company whose revenues are forecast to decline. In cases like this where we see revenue decline on the horizon, we suspect the share price is at risk of following suit, bringing back the high P/S into the realms of suitability. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

